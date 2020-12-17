​Speed Limits Restored on Roadways in the Philadelphia Region

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted the speed limit restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the Philadelphia region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on all interstates and several other state highways. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #