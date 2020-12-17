PennDOT Removes Restriction on Certain Vehicles on Roadways in East Central PA

PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on interstates and expressways in east central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates and expressways yesterday to help ensure that the roadways remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

Vehicle restrictions under the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan have been lifted in Engineering District 5 (Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties) except for the following roads:

• All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 80; • All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81; • All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 380.

The types of vehicles that were prohibited from traveling on affected roadways in the region are: • Straight trucks without chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices; • Empty straight trucks; • Large Combination Vehicles (tandem trailers and doubles); • Tractors hauling empty trailers; • Trailers pulled by passenger vehicles; • Motorcycles; and • Recreational Vehicles, or RVs.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov.

