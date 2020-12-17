PennDOT Removes Restriction on Certain Vehicles on Interstates in South Central PA

​Speeds restored to posted limits on interstates and other roads

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on trucks and other vehicles from traveling on interstates in south central Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates yesterday to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm. Restrictions were placed on trucks and other vehicles in the region on: • All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 81; • All northbound and southbound miles of Interstate 83; and • All eastbound and westbound miles of Interstate 283. With the restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles were permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers were not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions were in place.

PennDOT also has lifted the speed limit restrictions on all roadways in the region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on interstates and several other routes in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAHarrisburg.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

