Middlesex Barracks/ Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/16/2020 at 1205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order & Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/16/2020 Vermont State Police received a report of a possible Conditions of Release Violation in Williamstown. Subsequent investigation indicated that Ivan Alcide had violated several court orders by contacting the victim via electronic means. Alcide was subsequently issued a citation by Berlin Police Department to appear at the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 01/13/2021 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

