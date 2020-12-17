- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Dec. 6 - 12)

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 17, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,386 for the week of Dec. 6-12, 2020, with a total of $9,659,812 of benefits paid. There were 26,442 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Dec. 6-12 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 12/6 to 12/12 3,167 689 530 Week Prior (11/29 to 12/5) 3,394 -6.711% 731 -5.7% 633 -16.3% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Dec. 6-12 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 12/6 to 12/12 17,374 2,136 6,932 Week Prior (11/29 to 12/5) 17,502 -.711% 2,354 -9.3% 7,277 -4.7% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to Dec. 12, 2020 Current Week (11/29 - 12/5) Previous Week (11/29 - 12/5) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 4,386 4,758 1,131 278,218 55,141 29,525 Continued Claims 26,442 27,133 8,856 $578,631,732 $67,811,577 $74,614,677 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $852,665,467 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $76,038,300

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Dec. 5, 2020, was 2,582. A total of 2,106 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“There continues to be national discussions regarding federally-funded unemployment benefit extensions, as the December 26, 2020, expiration date for both the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and 13-week extended benefits is fast approaching,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Regardless of the outcome of those discussions, we continue to strongly encourage those receiving unemployment benefits to actively look for work, as Utah’s economy remains resilient and offers a multitude of employment opportunities.”

New Claims (Weekly)

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

