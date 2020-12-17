New We’re All In shout-out generator lets customers show love for their favorite small businesses

Digital tool allows for online praise and reviews

MADISON, DEC. 17, 2020 – As small businesses keep finding creative ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is helping build awareness and support for the innovations and consumer-focused changes these leaders have adopted.

The new We’re All In shout-out generator is designed to build momentum for businesses across the state by enabling reviews, celebration and shareable support for the ways businesses serve their communities. The online tool creates shareable graphics and memes for social media platforms about businesses with input from loyal Wisconsin fans and shoppers.

As the holiday shopping season picks up, the digital tool offers customers who want to help businesses a way to praise the business or raise awareness of a positive experience they had with the shop or service.

“We know how important our small businesses are to our communities,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “We also know Wisconsin residents want to help and have been working hard to shop local when they can. This tool offers a way to support local as well, spreading the word about great products and services and creating a groundswell of attention for these businesses as they continue to push through the challenges of the pandemic.”

Shoppers and fans can go to wearallinwi.com/shoutout to access the shout-out generator and post praise or thanks for businesses and services they support. Additionally, Wisconsinites can turn to the @WeAreAllInWI Instagram page to create their reviews for sharing on that platform.

We’re All In is an initiative by WEDC and its partners to remind citizens that the health of our people and the health of our economy are intertwined. WEDC has provided more than $200 million in We’re All In grants funded by the federal CARES Act to small businesses, while the We’re All In communications initiative informs citizens and businesses that by staying safe from the COVID-19 virus, we’re also helping businesses to stay open.

“There are lots of simple ways people can support local businesses throughout the year,” Secretary Hughes added. “You can buy goods from a neighborhood shop. Give social shoutouts to your favorite places. Or just tip a bit more when you can. The little things you do make a big difference and make you a hero in your own hometown. And if you have your own ideas for community support, you can share them on social media using #WeAreAllIn.”

Citizens and businesses can show their support for and participate in the We’re All In initiative by following the campaign on social media through the following channels:

Twitter: @wedcnews

Website: https://www.weareallinwi.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WeAreAllInWI/

Instagram @WeAreAllInWI

“This season, we’re asking people to show a little love for the businesses they love,” said Secretary Hughes. “We encourage everyone to share and celebrate the local businesses operating safely in their area as a way to keep those businesses open, help get our friends, and get everyone back to work.”