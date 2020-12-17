Nissan Sentra named as finalist for North American Car of the Year™

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nissan Sentra is one of three finalists for the 2021 North American Car of the Year award. The winner, chosen by a jury of 50 leading independent American and Canadian automotive journalists, will be revealed on January 11, 2021.



All-new for 2020, Sentra offers unexpected refinement, technology and value, including the most standard safety features in its class1. Sentra features an exterior with a commanding presence and a “cut-above” interior that sets the standard for compact sedan quality and comfort.

“Sentra is designed to thrill customers with its fresh styling, advanced connectivity and Nissan Safety Shield® 360 technologies,” said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. and Marketing and Sales, Nissan North America, Inc. “Sentra is a major part of the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. More than just vehicles – Nissan NEXT is creating a stronger, more sustainable Nissan, providing vehicles and services that exceed customer expectations.”

Behind the wheel, Sentra is also fun-to-drive starting with its fuel-efficient 2.0-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine that delivers 149 horsepower and 146 lb.-ft. of torque. Top-level driving dynamics are supported by an independent rear suspension matched to a MacPherson strut front suspension with twin-tube shock absorbers. A dual-pinion rack electric power steering system and Nissan Intelligent Trace Control technology are both standard for nimble and responsive handling.

In its debut year, the all-new Sentra has won numerous industry awards, including:

“Best-In-Show” among WardsAuto’s 10 Best Interiors

Top compact sedan in J.D. Power 2020 Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study SM , scoring 42 points above segment average

Autotrader's "Best New Cars of 2020" and "10 Best Cars for Recent College graduates"



For more information on the 2021 Sentra, along with the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, TRUCK, AND UTILITY OF THE YEAR™

The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: “North American Car of the Year™,” “North American Truck of the Year™,” and the “North American Utility Vehicle of the Year™.” The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.

Ward's Upper-Small Segmentation. 2021 Sentra vs. latest in-market competitors. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Availability of features vary by vehicle model year, model, trim level, packaging and options. Base models compared. Based on manufacturers' websites.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e61bda2d-24d6-4452-becd-2096d659ac79