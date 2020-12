Silicon Fertilizers Market Size Projected To Record $125.8 Million By 2025: At 4.1% CAGR

Silicon Fertilizer Market

The growth of the global silicon fertilizers market is primarily driven by benefits offered by silicon on crop yield and productivity.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Fertilizer Market by Type (Calcium Silicate, Potassium Silicate and Sodium Silicate), Form (Liquid and Solid), and Application (Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Hydroponics, and Floriculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2025." The report provides insights on the key investment pockets, top player positioning, drivers & opportunities, major market segments, and strategic developments in the industry. As per the report, the global silicon fertilizers market garnered $91.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $125.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.Increased demand for wheat and rice crops coupled with benefits offered by silicon on crop field have boosted the growth of the global silicon fertilizers market. In addition, adoption of modern farming technologies and low cost of silicon fertilizers have supplemented the market growth. However, volatile prices, and availability of raw material prices hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, burgeoning demand for field and horticultural crops across different regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players.Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2779 Silicon is the second most abundant chemical in the earths crust after oxygen. Naturally, silicon occurs as oxides and silicates and is utilized as a fertilizer owing to nourishment of crops and resistance to several plant diseases. Silicon plays a large role in plant growth, mineral nutrition, mechanical strength, and resistance to fungal diseases, herbivory, and adverse chemical conditions. Silicon fertilizers help in the development of plant roots, prevent stalk lodging and decrease some abiotic stress, which promotes upright growth of all field or horticultural crops. Silicon fertilizers help plants in retaining other essential micronutrients such as iron, copper, and boron thus improving productivity along with sustainable production of all agronomic crops. Different applications of silicon fertilizer, for example, field crops, hydroponics, and floriculture are expected to exhibit high demand in future. Field crops and horticultural crops are projected to be the top investment pockets owing to increase in consumption of food and demand for healthy & nutritious food among the increasing population across the globe.The calcium silicate segment accounted for about 60% of the total market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the characterisitics of calcium silicate-based fertilizers such as reducing pH and increasing adsorption of essential minerals from the soil. In addition, other segments, which include potassium silicate and sodium silicate would manifest steady growth during the forecast period.Liquid silicon fertilizer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2025, as liquid-based fertilizers are ideal for fighting against several diseases such as powdery mildew, septoria, eye-spot, and insect pests. However, the solid silicon fertilizer segment is expected to hold about two-thirds share of the total market revenue through 2025.The field crop segment generated more than half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increasing economy of developing countries and soaring food demand due to growth in population. However, other segments such as horticultural crops, hydroponics, and floriculture are expected to manifest gradual growth through 2025.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in per capita consumption and rise in demand for high-quality foods. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of other regions, namely North America, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2779 Leading players in the marketThe key market players analyzed in the report include Plant Tuff, Denka Company Limited, Fertipower Norway AS, Fubang Fertilizer, Goodearth Resources PTE LTD., Ignimbrite Minerals, Inc., Agripower, Fuji Silysia Chem, Greenfire Agri, and MaxSil. 