Nature’s Path Becomes the First Food Manufacturing Company to Install Far-UVC Light Technology in its North American Facilities

Healthe® Far-UVC 222nm light technology being installed to help protect employees in real-time

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, B.C., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Path, North America’s largest certified organic breakfast and snack food company, today announced that it has become the first food manufacturer to install Far-UVC 222nm light technology in its North American production facilities.

This state-of-the art sanitization technology was developed by Healthe, Inc., based in Melbourne, FL. By complementing the aggressive safety and sanitization procedures already utilized by Nature’s Path, Healthe’s products will increase the protections for team members in its three facilities against the spread of harmful airborne pathogens. Nature’s Path has installed Far-UVC downlights (Healthe SPACE™) and (Healthe AIR™) sanitizing troffers in its Delta, British Columbia plant as well as its two U.S. facilities: one located in Blaine, Washington and the other in Sussex, Wisconsin.

“Keeping our team members safe and our food supply chains uninterrupted is our number one priority, especially during a pandemic that has already resulted in food shortages impacting millions around the world,” said Arjan Stephens, General Manager, Nature’s Path. “While we have already implemented a number of health safety measures at our three production facilities, we must continue to stay ahead of the virus. Healthe’s sanitization solutions will help us do just that.”

Nature’s Path has installed both Healthe SPACE downlights and Healthe AIR sanitizing troffers to sanitize the air present in facility break and lunch rooms where physical distancing is harder to achieve. SPACE is a ceiling-mounted light that produces a combination of general illumination and Far-UVC 222nm sanitizing light to clean air circulating indoors. SPACE replaces traditional downlight cans and can be easily retrofitted into existing standard 6” housings.

Healthe AIR combines the germicidal properties of ultraviolet light and carbon activated filtration to improve air quality in indoor spaces. A quiet, high performance fan draws air through a HEPA/carbon filter and into a sanitization chamber where UVC LEDs target and inactivate remaining pathogens. Together, these techniques remove 99.97% of the pathogens in the processed air returned to the room.

These solutions are part of Healthe’s comprehensive suite of products that utilize UVC and Far-UVC 222nm light to sanitize indoor environments in real time, by inactivating air contaminants. Significantly, these solutions can be operated in occupied spaces and work alongside existing health safety protocols such as wearing masks and proper social distancing.

“We are pleased to be working with Nature’s Path to help them set a new standard for virus mitigation and indoor sanitization in manufacturing facilities,” said Healthe Chief Marketing Officer David Meckstroth. “Our Healthe SPACE and Healthe AIR solutions will augment existing health safety measures at their plants and also help ensure that Nature’s Path customers will be able to continue to enjoy the quality food products the company has been providing for more than 35 years.”

A growing library of evidence, including independent research backed by many peer-reviewed scientific and medical journals, demonstrates a clear role for Far-UVC light in promoting human health and wellness. This includes being effective at inactivating viral particles in the air and on surfaces as well as being safe for use in indoor environments. One recent study, led by one of the world’s leading Far-UVC researchers, Dr. David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, demonstrated the technology’s safety and efficacy against airborne viruses, including coronaviruses.

About Nature’s Path Foods:

Nature’s Path Organic Foods is North America’s largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature’s Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature’s Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi’a®, Que Pasa®, Flax Plus®, and EnviroKidz®.

Founded in 1985, Nature’s Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States.

About Healthe :

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and/or on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Its mission is to harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive and healthier environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram .

