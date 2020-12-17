TrueCar Shares Best End-of-Year Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for December 2020

Plus Best Deals on Used Vehicle and Trade-Ins

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced its list of the best end-of-year deals on new and used vehicle purchases and trade-in values for December 2020.



“December has typically been the best month to buy when it comes to getting a discount off the sticker price, and the last day of the year has been the best day,” said Nick Woolard, Director of OEM Analytics at TrueCar. “While this year has been anything but typical, we anticipate these savings trends will continue for 2020, and project average savings of over 10% off MSRP on new cars for December and close to 11% on December 31st.”

“Consumers with the most flexibility in terms of the vehicle model, color and options will have the best opportunity to score big savings on a new vehicle.”

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars: December 2020

Navigating the new car incentive landscape is complex for any car buyer. We look at deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance) and surface the best offer when compared with the prior month.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 12/16/2020. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

Best Deals on Used Vehicles: December 2020

We look at popular used vehicles at a model level and curate those that have experienced a significant month-over-month drop in the list price indicating a good deal.

“We continue to see strength in used vehicles with the average list price about 9% higher than the prior year. This is partially driven by strong demand for used trucks and large SUVs which dominate our best trade-in list. Consumers looking for the best used vehicle deals will have the best opportunity with sedans, electric vehicles and compact vehicles, which are currently seeing the largest month-over-month declines,” added Woolard.

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 12/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer.

Best Deals on Trade-In Values

Below, we highlight popular used models with the smallest decline in list price compared with the average. A smaller drop or small gain in list price signifies that the vehicle is retaining its market value and could fetch a stronger trade-in value.

Brand and Model Segment MoM Change in

List Price Ram 2500 Pickups -1.7 % Land Rover Range Rover Sport Luxury Utility -1.8 % Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Pickups -1.8 % Ford Super Duty F-250 Pickups -1.9 % Ford Super Duty F-350 Pickups -1.9 % Volvo XC90 Luxury Utility -1.9 % Mercedes-Benz S-Class Luxury Cars -1.9 % Mercedes-Benz GLA Luxury Utility -1.9 % Cadillac Escalade Luxury Utility -2.0 % GMC Yukon Mainstream Utility -2.0 % Mercedes-Benz E-Class Luxury Cars -2.0 % Mercedes-Benz GLS Luxury Utility -2.1 % GMC Sierra 1500 Pickups -2.2 % Subaru WRX Mainstream Cars -2.3 % Mercedes-Benz C-Class Luxury Cars -2.3 %

Change in list price calculated as a model average of vehicle level price changes for nationwide listings as of 12/15/2020 compared to the prior month. Individual vehicle list price changes may vary based on a variety of factors, including location, individual vehicle attributes and dealer. Changes in used vehicle list prices are assumed to be correlated with corresponding changes in trade-in value, but this correlation between list prices and trade-in values may not exist for the identified models or may not be experienced to the same degree.

