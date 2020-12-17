Scarborough’s Gordonridge Community provides design input into their new multisport space: MLSE Foundation and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities contributed more than $300,000 to create recreation space for all ages

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) has teamed with MLSE Foundation and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities to bring to life a new multisport court which allows members in the Gordonridge community, regardless of age, to exercise together.

The new MLSE Foundation-sponsored court will function as a multisport recreation space and incorporates the design input of the Gordonridge community. A walking circle for senior residents was added to the court design at the suggestion of community youth. The court is expected to be in full use in spring 2021, as warm weather returns and as the city’s COVID-19 guidelines may begin to permit larger gatherings.

MLSE Foundation and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities provide recreation and after-school programming for thousands of young people in TCHC communities every year.

QUOTES

“The multi-sport court is an important and permanent addition to the Gordonridge community and a great example of how Toronto Community Housing works with our partners to support vibrant communities in Toronto. MLSE Foundation and Jumpstart Charities have long supported TCHC tenants through their sponsorship of new recreation spaces designed with community input and the needs of our tenants in mind.”

Sheila Penny, Chief Operating Officer, Toronto Community Housing

“MLSE Foundation is thrilled to be part of an incredible, collaborative project that believes in the power of sport to impact the lives of youth facing barriers. We firmly believe that access to free, quality recreational spaces has the power to dramatically increase positive outcomes in all communities. The G-Ridge multisport court was brought to life by community input and the positive impact it will continue to have is a direct reflection of the community itself. A big thank you to our partners Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, Toronto Community Housing and ERA Architects for believing in the combined effort required to make our vision a reality.”

Tanya Mruck, Executive Director of MLSE Foundation

“Jumpstart is always looking for opportunities to help improve access to sport and play for kids across Canada. We’re proud to join MLSE Foundation and TCHC in bringing a multisport court to the Gordonridge community, a recreational space that will further enable the community to come together through play.”

Scott Fraser, President, Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

About the Gordonridge multisport court

Along with an $180,000 contribution from Toronto Community Housing, MLSE Foundation and Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities’ $300,000 grant provides Gordonridge with quality new recreation space. The court construction, completed early this summer, was accomplished by a consortium of architects. Lomco Ltd. was the general landscape contractor, following the extensive design consultation of ERA Architects.

About the Gordonridge community

Residents of Scarborough’s Gordonridge community have an enviable track record of mobilizing as volunteers. Earlier this year, a tenant-run Gordonridge food coop pivoted from producing meals for community events to cooking hot meals for residents during COVID-19, enlisting community teens to deliver the meals to seniors. The community has also created a garden, complete with fruit trees and a honey-producing beehive, and volunteers also support a community centre, health clinics, and a daycare.

-30-

About Toronto Community Housing

Toronto Community Housing (www.torontohousing.ca) is Canada's largest social housing provider. We are owned by the City of Toronto and provide homes for nearly 60,000 low- and moderate-income households in more than 100 of the city’s neighbourhoods. Our buildings represent a $10-billion public asset.

Media contact: TCHC Media Line 416-737-1352 or media@torontohousing.ca

About MLSE Foundation:

MLSE Foundation is an organization built on the belief that sport has the power to change the world. With the support of Toronto Argonauts, Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors and Toronto FC, we invest in programs, organizations and communities to empower the next generation to use sport to recognize and reach their potential. Since launching in December 2009, MLSE Foundation has invested more than $35 million into Ontario communities. We fight to provide equitable access to sport and opportunity on the playing field that leads to success and opportunity off the playing field. We know that by changing the game, we can change the future. Visit mlsefoundation.org for more information and follow @MLSEFoundation on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.Media contact MLSE: Nikk Kadbet, MLSE, Nikk.Kadbet@mlse.com

About Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities:

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities is a national charity committed to ensuring kids in need have equal access to sport and recreation. With an extensive, national network of more than 1,000 grantees and 289 local chapters, Jumpstart helps eligible families cover the costs of registration, transportation, and equipment, and provides funding to selected organizations for recreational infrastructure and programming. Supported by the Canadian Tire Family of Companies, Jumpstart has provided more than two million opportunities for Canadian kids to get in the game since 2005. Visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca. Follow Jumpstart on Twitter and Facebook to learn about how the Charity is giving kids across Canada a sporting chance.

