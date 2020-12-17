Everdays inspires and empowers consumers to buy their own funeral with innovative and turnkey experiences

The first national, direct-to-consumer tech company to offer everyone the ability to buy their own funerals long before they’re gone, taking care of their families - all online

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everdays, the first company to make buying your own funeral simple, transparent, and consumer-friendly, announced its launch today in Columbus, Ohio. By offering three experience-based funeral packages, with each focused on a different way for family and friends to say goodbye, Everdays provides an ecommerce platform that empowers people to take control of their end-of-life planning long before they pass. Columbus area residents can now purchase advance funerals online with Everdays, to be fulfilled by experienced local funeral provider Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Services.



“The future of online commerce is growing to include more specialized, once-in-a-lifetime purchases,” said Mark Alhermizi, Everdays Founder & CEO. “We believe buying your own funeral should be one of these things, and that consumers shouldn’t miss out on the relief and peace of mind that comes with planning ahead. Today you buy your car online from Carvana, your mattress from Casper, and hopefully your only wedding ring from Blue Nile. We make buying your own funeral just as pleasant and convenient, so that many more people can leave this meaningful gift for their families.”

Although purchasing your own funeral is a wonderful thing to do for your family, the option of doing so is usually overlooked. Funeral and Memorial Information Council (FAMIC) data shows that only around 7% of U.S. consumers over the age of 40 have purchased their funeral in advance—that’s only 11.3 million out of roughly 162 million people. So few people have made this purchase because consumers aren’t presented with an understanding of why buying your funeral in advance is so important. Everdays shows consumers how relevant this purchase is for their lives, families and future—in the same way families think about college funds and life insurance—and gives them a completely digital experience so they can buy their own funeral on their terms.

All Everdays purchases are protected by a life insurance policy issued from national leader Homesteaders Life Company. With flexible purchasing terms, the buyer can choose the right experience for them and their family that fits their budget. Every package includes Everdays’ exclusive digital invitations and virtual guest book to ensure family and friends stay connected through a difficult time.

Everdays relies on the best funeral home providers in each market across the country to fulfill their packages, and are launching in Columbus, Ohio with Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Service because of the companies’ shared philosophy and Schoedinger’s commitment to excellence for serving families at their time of need.

“We work with families every day and see firsthand how important it is for loved ones to have the right services to say goodbye, and how hard that can be when it's not planned ahead of time,” said Randy Schoedinger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Schoedinger Funeral & Cremation Service. “Everdays is transforming the way people have access to these services for their own families, and we’re so excited to be a part of it. They will help us deliver on our promise to serve families across Columbus, and as we also expand our services with a beautiful and modern new funeral home in Dublin.”

Based in Detroit, Everdays was founded by accomplished entrepreneur Mark Alhermizi, who was inspired following the passing of his own parents to make the funeral planning process easier and more fulfilling for others with a simple, satisfying way to buy your own funeral in advance.

To buy your funeral with Everdays and learn more, visit www.everdays.com .

About Everdays

Everdays is the first national, direct-to-consumer company to make buying your own funeral in advance simple, transparent, and consumer-friendly. Based in Detroit, the company provides an ecommerce platform that empowers people to take control of their end-of-life planning long before they pass. This simple and powerful action is one of love that gives emotional and financial peace of mind to the buyer and to their families.

Everdays offers three experience-based funeral packages, with each focused on a different way for family and friends to say goodbye. Every purchase is fulfilled by a trusted funeral provider, and all payments are protected by a Homesteaders Life Company insurance policy. Based in Detroit, Everdays was founded by accomplished entrepreneur Mark Alhermizi, who was inspired following the passing of his own parents to make the funeral planning process easier and more fulfilling for others with a rewarding way to buy your own funeral in advance. Learn more at www.everdays.com .