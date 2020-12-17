Vivial Helps Local Businesses Navigate Effects of COVID-19

Vivial releases 2021 trends and launches eCommerce solution for local businesses

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past nine months, digital marketing leader, Vivial, has spent countless hours guiding local businesses through the unimaginable changes of 2020 that will forever shift the world of digital marketing. To help business owners adapt their marketing efforts as a result of COVID-19, Vivial has developed the “2021 Digital Marketing Trends” eBook. Additionally, the company is announcing the launch of its new eCommerce solution for local businesses.



“The past 12 months have taught us a lot about our communities and our business, and we want to share the knowledge we’ve gained to help make each one of us better, stronger and more successful in the coming years,” said Laura Cole, VP of Marketing at Vivial. “Our role as a category leader is to provide customers with solutions that reflect changing consumer behavior. Never has this been more important, which is why we’ve developed an eCommerce offering for local businesses.”

Vivial offers FREE 2021 Digital Marketing Trends eBook

Vivial’s mission is to make sure businesses are getting found wherever and whenever consumers are searching for products and services. The eBook offers in-depth tips and strategies to help local businesses communicate and engage with customers in the new year.

Vivial’s expert digital strategists have identified the following digital marketing trends that will shape 2021:

Customer journeys will become even more complex and non-linear

Standing out in the sea of competition will be crucial for success

Adapting marketing to the individual consumer is mandatory

Businesses must be nimble, agile and community-focused

Customers expect immediacy when shopping, creating the “see it, want it, buy it” generation



The free eBook is available for download here.

New eCommerce Solution Allows Businesses to Make Shopping Easy

It’s no surprise COVID has led to an increase in online shopping; in fact, the pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping by roughly five years. In 2020, eCommerce accounted for 14.5 percent of retail sales, which is an all-time high and the biggest share increase in a single year.

To help businesses meet the needs of the “see it, want it, buy it” generation, Vivial is introducing eCommerce into its suite of marketing solutions. The integration is the latest in a long series of product advancements to its offering, which includes the marketing platform, a SaaS-based platform that provides customizable website, content marketing, search optimization and social media services for businesses of all sizes. Vivial’s eCommerce solution offers businesses a cost-effective way to make shopping fast and easy for customers.

To learn more about the new offering, visit https://vivial.net.

About Vivial

Vivial is a digital marketing company that offers omni-channel solutions proven to connect brands of all sizes with potential customers, while engaging with current customers. Serving hundreds of thousands of local, national and enterprise customers through direct and indirect channels, Vivial helps businesses build, implement and optimize marketing programs to reach consumers quickly and effectively. Vivial works behind the scenes so that their clients can get back to running and growing their businesses successfully.

Vivial’s success is highlighted by recognitions such as: “2020 BIG Innovation Award” Business Information Group, “Top 10 SEO Solution Providers,” Marketing Tech Insights; “10 Best Marketing Solution,” Industry Era; “30 Fastest Growing Tech Companies,” Silicon Review; and numerous “Best Places to Work” awards from the American City Business Journals. Vivial is also a 2020 Best Place to Work-Certified™ company.

For more information, visit https://vivial.net.

