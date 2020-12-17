How Long Answered Launches to Answer the Questions That Need Answering
Sarah Taylor, a former elementary school teacher from Cleveland, has started to answer all those questions that needed answering.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Long Answered is a website that has been launched by Sarah Taylor, a former school teacher. She realised that her school life was often spent answering questions and many started with "How long.....".
So, Sarah thought, why not answer these questions and create a website from it, so she did. She has just launched How Long Answered and will be looking to answer all questions that start with that phrase. It is going to be a long term project, but it's going to be a fun one. So come along and join Sarah in the journey!
The website itself is going to answer 'How long...' questions related to 4 key areas; Time, Lifestyle, Food and Animals. Sarah said:
"The reason i picked these four areas is because, as a teacher, this is what the children used to ask me most about. Sometimes the questions would be very simple, such as "how long is a fortnight," through to "how long is piece of string". The latter is something we all know there is no answer too, however the website will attempt to answer this!
In terms of the other areas, such as animals, we will typically answer questions related to how long they live. It's interesting that children are very keen to know this and this partly comes down to how long they will keep the animal as a pet. Therefore, I am going to help answer how long the most popular types of pets are likely to live.
When it comes to lifestyle, this will typically focus on simple life tasks, like how long does dry cleaning take. Admittedly, this is not a question asked by kids but more from my adult friends. This is why I wanted to create a site thatt appealed to everyone, irrespective of age."
I hope this gives you a flavour for what I am looking to achieve and please do come over to my website and let me know what you think.
