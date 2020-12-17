Triterras Schedules Business Update Call for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET
/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (“Triterras” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TRIT, TRITW), a leading fintech company for commodity trading and trade finance, has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time to provide a business and operational update.
Triterras management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: (833) 540-1170
International dial-in: (346) 265-0410
Conference ID: 7785995
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations page of the company’s website here.
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through January 12, 2021.
U.S. replay dial-in: (855) 859-2056
International replay dial-in: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 7785995
About Triterras
Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit www.triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Jim Groh, Triterras Inc.
Mobile: +1 (678) 237-7101
Email: ir@triterras.com
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach and Matt Glover
(949) 574-3860
TRIT@gatewayir.com
Media Contacts:
Gregory Papajohn
Office of Corporate Communications
Triterras, Inc.
+1 (917) 287-3626
Email: press@triterras.com
Edmond Lococo, ICR Inc.
Mobile: +86 138-1079-1408
Email: Edmond.Lococo@icrinc.com