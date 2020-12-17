Prestigious Global Elite Law Firm Shearman & Sterling LLP Goes Live in iManage Cloud

/EIN News/ -- Scalable information management system delivers powerful benefits to 2200 users across 23 global offices

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Shearman & Sterling LLP – a multinational law firm with a distinguished history of nearly 150 years – has successfully gone live in the iManage Cloud, after selecting it as the firm’s information management platform for its global operations.

Making a strategic shift to iManage Cloud from a legacy, on premises document management approach, Shearman & Sterling has gone live with iManage Work 10, iManage Security Policy Manager, and iManage Threat Manager across 23 international offices and 2200 legal professionals, becoming the largest New York headquartered law firm to move to iManage Work 10 in the cloud. Three regional iManage datacenters across the EU, the US, and Asia-Pac enable the firm to address its data sovereignty needs.

Work 10’s fast and intuitive search and secure mobile access has driven high user adoption across the firm. iManage’s “need-to-know” security enables Shearman & Sterling to manage ethical walls and safeguard sensitive client data at a client, matter, or work team level.

“Modernizing our information management with iManage allows us to better comply with fast-evolving client and regulatory demands,” said Meredith Williams-Range, Chief Knowledge & Client Value Officer at Shearman & Sterling. “iManage’s ability to support a global firm of our size coupled with its advanced cloud security, assures our clients worldwide that their sensitive and privileged content is secured and governed at the highest levels.”

iManage Work 10, equips Shearman & Sterling with a modern, streamlined, SaaS-based information management solution that enables professionals to access key information from anywhere and any device, transforming the firm’s ability to enable distributed work ushered in by the pandemic. Since the firm’s August go-live, Work 10 now serves as a single, secure and governed repository for its information, consolidating files previously stored across a variety of libraries and systems.

“At Shearman & Sterling, client service is paramount,” said Lawrence Baxter, Chief Technical Officer at Shearman & Sterling. “With Work 10, we have an accurate single source of information for our professionals to quickly find and access whatever documents and data they need, saving valuable time. We see this as key to enabling our professionals to confidently service our clients, at any time, from anywhere, on any device.”

Dan Dosen, iManage GM Cloud Services, commented, “With its move to iManage Cloud, Shearman & Sterling is able to govern its data effectively in today’s regulatory environment, while empowering today’s lawyers to work the way they want to work – all without the overhead of IT infrastructure. Forward-thinking firms like Shearman & Sterling are gaining agility and competitive advantage from the iManage Cloud.”

Follow iManage via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market-leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate law departments and other enterprise customers – rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work – securely.