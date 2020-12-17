State Auditor Blaha to Release the 2019 Municipal Liquor Store Report - For December 18, 2020

Press Advisory For Friday, December 18, 2020

Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will release the 2019 Municipal Liquor Store Report on Friday, December 18 at 11:30 am via Zoom. This dataset represents the last full year of municipal liquor operations prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a challenging time to understand data. On Friday, I'll speak about the pre-COVID numbers and the impact and consequences of COVID-19 on future numbers,” said Auditor Blaha in advance of the report release.

What: Municipal Liquor Store Report release

Who: Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

When: December 18th at 11:30 am

Where: Zoom Meeting (Meeting ID: 825 5525 4276 | Passcode: 005672)

