State Auditor Blaha to Release the 2019 Municipal Liquor Store Report - For December 18, 2020

Press Advisory For Friday, December 18, 2020

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will release the 2019 Municipal Liquor Store Report on Friday, December 18 at 11:30 am via Zoom. This dataset represents the last full year of municipal liquor operations prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a challenging time to understand data. On Friday, I'll speak about the pre-COVID numbers and the impact and consequences of COVID-19 on future numbers,” said Auditor Blaha in advance of the report release.

What: Municipal Liquor Store Report release

Who: Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

When: December 18th at 11:30 am

Where: Zoom Meeting (Meeting ID: 825 5525 4276 | Passcode: 005672)

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor. Follow us on Twitter @MNStateAuditor.

