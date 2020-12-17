Conversion Monster and the Pro Sports World Step In to Strike Out Hunger in Buffalo This Christmas in the Face of COVID.
Major Sports athletes are teaming up in Buffalo where the COVID rates are the highest in NY to feed people on Christmas who have been disrupted by COVID
We're Teaming up with the Pro Sports world to make a difference in the lives of families affected by COVID in Buffalo Where COVID rates are the highest in New York.”BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As COVID rates soar in WNY, The Pro Sports World Steps in to Strike Out Hunger In Buffalo this Christmas in the Face of COVID-19 with Local Buffalo companies including The Elevate Team at Keller Williams Buffalo Northtowns and Conversion Monster.
Buffalo Bills former-head coach Gregg Williams, world renowned and NFL Psychologist Dr. Erin Shannon PhD, NY Yankees Pitcher Tanyon Sturtze, 49ers Linebacker Lee Woodall, Buffalo Bills Legends Mark Maddox and J.D. Hill, The first female NFL Coach Dr Jen Welter, and Steelers great LeVon Kirkland. They are stepping on the field today to help Buffalo fight COVID-19.
They've Partnered with 2 Local Buffalo Companies. CONVERSION MONSTER, a local Buffalo Start-Up and The Elevate Team At Keller Williams Realty Buffalo Northtowns. Conversion Monster and The Elevate Team are donating a portion of their December revenues to feed families in Buffalo affected by COVID-19.
Erie County recorded its highest total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 771 new cases on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations are nearly back to their levels in April and May, with 78% of hospital beds in the county occupied. This week Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Gov. Cuomo Debate whether to further shut Down Erie County and declare it a Red zone.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says "Yes, red is an option. But we really want to give Western New York the chance to turn this around," she said.
With No federal stimulus and NY State in severe financial distress, many Buffalonians aren’t sure what Christmas will look like this year. As COVID cases, business shutdowns and unemployment claims continue to ravage Erie County, some are left to wonder how they are going to put food on the table this Holiday Season.
In an effort to ensure that Buffalo families who have been affected by COVID aren’t left behind, Sturtze, Williams, Shannon, Hill and Conversion Monster, a locally owned Buffalo business are teaming up to raise money to Strike Out Hunger in Buffalo this Holiday Season and are available immediately for press radio and TV Interviews. For more information or to make a donation please visit http://www.gofundme.com/StrikeOutHungerBuffalo
On Saturday, Kirkland, Welter, and Hill appeared on TheRudeDogSow.com w Host Rudy Reyes. Catch the 30 minute interview here:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=q7wPPQ0Po14&feature=share
