Apache Corporation Donates More Than 64,000 Trees to 56 Nonprofit Organizations

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has announced the donation of more than 64,000 trees to 56 nonprofit partner organizations through the annual Apache Tree Grant Program. Since the program's launch in 2005, the company has provided more than 4.8 million trees to partner organizations in 17 states. Plantings from this year's grants began in October 2020 and will continue through May 2021.

"We are excited about another great group of grant recipients for this year’s Apache Tree Grant Program,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president. “We thank our partners for their commitment to conservation, habitat restoration and neighborhood beautification by planting and caring for these trees.”

Among this year’s recipients, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department received more than 500 trees to benefit six state parks and across various regions including Devils River, Goliad State Park, Lake Livingston State Park, Lockhart and Palmetto State Park, Martin Dies Jr. State Park and for other projects in Region 2 and Region 3.

“The Apache Tree Grant program has provided thousands of trees to Texas State Parks and facilities over the years,” said Annalise Reichert, sustainability program specialist, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “The trees have been used for a variety of natural resources projects, such as riparian habitat restoration, erosion mitigation and those establishing wildlife habitats. TPWD is grateful to Apache and looks forward to future opportunities to further our mission of conserving the natural resources of Texas for present and future generations.”

“We are really excited to be part of the Apache Tree Grant Program,” said Bob Stokes, president, Galveston Bay Foundation, another 2020 recipient. “The 300 trees we receive this year will be used to help re-forest our new 30-acre headquarters site in Kemah. We intend to host thousands of visitors each year at the new site and look forward to having them witness the growth of these trees and the reforestation that will occur over the years.”

“Habitat restoration and reforestation on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's South Texas Refuge Complex has been an ongoing effort for over 40 years,” said Kimberly Wahl-Villareal, plant ecologist, U.S. FWS Reforestation and Restoration program and 2020 grant recipient. “This program strives to restore the ecological function of the Tamaulipan thornscrub forests and preserve the wildlife species which these forests support, such as the endangered ocelot and a host of migratory birds. Through Apache Corporation's generous and continued support over the past six years, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been able to plant 75,000 tree seedlings across 98 acres, restoring habitat for the native flora and fauna of south Texas.”

2020 Grant Recipients:

LOUISIANA

Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana

Iberia Soil & Water Conservation District

Lafayette Central Park (Moncus Park)

NOLA Tree Project

Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy Foundation (Lake Charles College Prep)

St. Mary Soil and Water Conservation District

TreesAcadiana

Trust for Public Land

United States Fish and Wildlife Service

Woodlands Conservancy

NEW MEXICO

City of Carlsbad

City of Las Cruces

Tree New Mexico



TEXAS - HOUSTON METRO

Brazoria County Parks Department

Buffalo Bayou Partnership

City of Baytown Parks Department

City of Houston

City of Mont Belvieu

City of Pasadena Parks and Recreation

City of Seabrook (Open Space and Trails Committee)

Galveston Bay Foundation

Galveston Island Tree Conservancy

Harris County Precinct 3

Harris County Precinct 4 Parks Department

Hermann Park Conservancy

Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful (Village of Surfside Beach)

SPJST Lodge 88

Texas A&M University at Galveston

Texas Master Naturalists - Coastal Prairie Chapter

Trees For Houston

University of Houston



TEXAS - WEST

Andrews County Parks Department

City of Alpine

City of Big Spring

Keep Levelland Beautiful (Levelland Chamber of Commerce)

Keep Midland Beautiful

Keep Odessa Beautiful

Keep San Angelo Beautiful

The Field's Edge

TEXAS - CENTRAL

Bryan Noon Lions Club

City of New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department

City of San Marcos

Keep Brazos Beautiful

Lower Colorado River Authority

Native Plant Society of Texas - Kerrville Chapter

Paint Rock ISD

Texas Master Naturalists - Hill Country Chapter

Texas Parks and Wildlife - Fairfield Lake State Park

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department - Devils River

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department - Goliad SP

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department - Lake Livingston State Park

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department - Lockhart and Palmetto SP

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department - Martin Dies Jr. SP

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department - Region 2

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department - Region 3

TreeFolks, Inc.



TEXAS - NORTH

Cal Farley's Boys Ranch

City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department

TEXAS - SOUTH

City of Edinburg

Friends of the Wildlife Corridor

Webb County

Wildlife Conservation and Education Society

WYOMING

Fremont County Fair Board - Fremont County Fair



For more information about the Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit www.apachelovestrees.com.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apachecorp.com.



