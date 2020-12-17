ASTEK Canada acquires the Canadian subsidiary of INEAT

A third acquisition concluded on Canadian soil in 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASTEK Canada (“ASTEK”) announces the acquisition of the Canadian subsidiary of INEAT, a French firm specializing in e-commerce and digital experience with 30 collaborators in Québec, among a total of 300 located in France and China. This third acquisition brings ASTEK’s Canadian workforce to more than 450.

“The acquisition of INEAT in Canada will allow us to expand our service offering thanks to the addition of specialized e-commerce and digital experience services, supported by cutting-edge local and global expertise,” stated Michel Boucher, co-shareholder and President of ASTEK Canada. “We are pleased to have access to new, fast-growing services that will be of considerable benefit to our clients.”



“We are particularly excited at the idea of joining ASTEK Canada and contributing to the group’s planned expansion in North America, where our combined strengths open up tremendous opportunities for complementarity, synergy and growth,” asserted Yves Delnatte, co-founder and President of INEAT Canada.

Jean-Luc Bernard, founder of Groupe ASTEK, is delighted with this third acquisition concluded in Canada in 2020: “The acquisition of INEAT marks another important step in our ambitious plan to expand and strengthen our presence in France, China and Canada. In all of our markets, the expertise obtained with this acquisition will increase our strength and leadership in the Internet, e-commerce and digital experience sectors. It will also enable us to generate significant technological and commercial synergies, which will position us more than ever as an undisputed leader in our industry.”

About us

ASTEK Canada (“the firm”) is part of Groupe ASTEK, which is present in 15 countries and supported by more than 5,000 highly qualified IT staffers. In Canada, the firm offers staffing services in the IT sector, making it possible to meet the needs of clients active in a number of fields including: financial, manufacturing, distribution, processing, e-commerce, insurance, and service as well as public and parapublic organizations. At a time when manpower is scarce, the firm is distinguished by its ability to quickly identify its clients’ needs and recruit the resources qualified to meet them. To this end, it relies on more than 450 staffers in Canada.

About Le Groupe ASTEK

Le Groupe ASTEK (Paris, France)

Pro-forma revenues of 300 million Euros

Expertise in the following fields: analysis and artificial intelligence, digital systems, network connectivity and cybersecurity, smart systems, product and process engineering, consulting and operational performance

analysis and artificial intelligence, digital systems, network connectivity and cybersecurity, smart systems, product and process engineering, consulting and operational performance More than 5,000 collaborators in 15 countries

7 world delivery centres, including 3 overseas

About INEAT

Established in France in 2006, INEAT now has 300 collaborators with cutting-edge expertise in the fields of e-commerce and digital marketing.

INEAT has offices in Paris, Lyon, and Bordeaux, as well as Montréal and Shanghai. In China, it boasts considerable expertise in e-commerce and social media, including WeChat.

The company works with its clients on their digital processing systems, constantly creating and renewing unique client experiences through a combination of technological know-how, specialized strategies, marketing and information systems.



