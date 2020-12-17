Lynden Vice President Dennis Mitchell joins Airforwarders Association Board

/EIN News/ -- Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynden International Senior Vice President Dennis Mitchell was elected to the board of the Airforwarders Association (AfA) on Nov. 16.

The AfA serves as the voice of the air forwarding industry and represents nearly 400 member companies dedicated to moving cargo throughout the supply chain. The association's members range from small businesses with fewer than 20 employees to large companies employing more than 1,000 people and business models varying from domestic to worldwide freight forwarding operations. The AfA helps freight forwarders move cargo in the timeliest and most cost-efficient manner whether it is carried on aircraft, truck, rail or ship.

“Dennis is a highly respected member of the AfA that was selected by our membership for a board position. His skills and expertise in the transportation industry will help guide the AfA in its ambitious agenda toward continued success,” says Brandon Fried, AfA Executive Director.

Mitchell will be sworn in on Jan. 5 to serve a three-year term as one of eight AfA board members. Lynden International Vice President Laura Sanders also served a 12-year term on the AfA board from 1999 to 2012. Lynden International has been a member of the AfA for more than 25 years.

Mitchell brings 26 years of Lynden experience to his board position as well as background as a business owner. He owned his own customs brokerage firm from 1986 to 1994 prior to joining Lynden in Anchorage. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Supply Chain Management from the University of Alaska and is a licensed customs broker. Mitchell is also the former chair of the board of directors for the Anchorage Economic Development Corp.

The Lynden family of companies provides transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world. Extensive multi-modal capabilities allow customers to optimize time and money by shipping via air, land or sea, or in any combination. For more than a century, Lynden has been helping customers get the job done. To learn more, visit www.lynden.com or follow our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

