Eco Innovation Announces Addition of Patrick Laurie to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- VAN NUYS, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company") (OTC: ECOX), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being, and the advancement of green energy solutions, is excited to announce the addition of Patrick Laurie to the Company’s Advisory Board.



Mr. Laurie will head up Eco Innovation Group’s R&D efforts in Canada and will provide critical support for the Company on a global basis in project implementation and business development going forward. He is based in Alberta, Canada.

“Over the years I have known him, Patrick has demonstrated a remarkable capacity to provide technical expertise paired with tremendous insight into corporate strategies,” commented Julia Otey-Raudes, CEO of Eco Innovation Group. “He is a valuable addition to the team and will contribute powerfully to our ability to structure and implement new programs and innovative technologies.”

Mr. Laurie currently also leads Bremara Power Inc., an Alberta-based corporation specializing in Construction, R&D, and Electrical Services. Management notes that the Company is excited to move forward with an increased focus on the opportunities afforded by implementing new technological solutions in the Canadian market, where Mr. Laurie will be invaluable.

Otey-Raudes added, “We look forward to rolling out multiple unique projects and devices in the Canadian market given its diverse industries, strong workforce, and eco-friendly government grant and incentive programs. Patrick’s extensive experience, breadth of knowledge, and diverse network of relationships will add tremendous value in the process.”

“We are also happy to report that we are closing our fiscal year 2020 strong and are on track to achieve our Q4 business objectives. We expect to hit the ground running in 2021 with finalizing several deals that have been in the pipeline, development stage and due diligence this year,” concluded Otey-Raudes.

For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

About Eco Innovation Group

Eco Innovation Group was founded by Inventors and Business Professionals to help nurture and catalyze the most innovative and impactful products and services, and to deliver those innovations to the world, improving the quality of life in our communities and the world around us, while delivering value to our shareholders. At ECOX, we are dedicated to developing and commercializing successful products. But we will never lose sight of the fact that we exist, first and foremost, to help people and improve life on the planet we all share. We take our Social Responsibility Contract seriously in all our endeavors. It is not only what we do. It is who we are. For more information, visit www.ecoig.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

Eco Innovation Group, Inc.

Julia.Otey@ecoig.com

www.ecoig.com