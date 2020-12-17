Contextual Ad Targeting, Live Streaming, and Video-First Economy: JW Player Shares Predictions for 2021 Following a Banner 2020

World’s leading video platform and monetization engine wins trust of new customers and delivers solutions to help publishers, broadcasters and brands succeed in the post-pandemic media landscape

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JW Player , the world’s largest network-independent platform for video delivery and intelligence, today announced its strong momentum from 2020 and unveiled what’s next for the video industry in 2021. With the trust of over half of the ComScore Top 50 media properties, JW Player is uniquely positioned to serve the growth in digital video, which by hours watched spiked 73% in at the start of the pandemic, and help companies refine their approach to engage new audiences and monetize their video content.



“The pandemic heightened an already insatiable demand for video, and naturally brands and media companies want to capitalize on this demand,” said Dave Otten , JW Player CEO and co-founder. “Our player is live across over 12,000 leading media sites with over 20 billion video views per month. No other platform can match our scale across the web, or the insights we gain from our massive data footprint to help clients boost engagement, grow their audiences, and monetize their content with brand-safe, contextual ad targeting.”

JW Player saw adoption of their platform surge in 2020 as video consumption ballooned during the pandemic, with video watchtime more than doubling. Over the last year, JW Player gained over 850 new customers across diverse industries and regions including Essence , Sports New York , Classplus , Reach , Claro , Asianet and Zoom , who used JW Player’s new live streaming platform, Live Channels , to stream their Zoomtopia user conference to tens of thousands of viewers. As in-person events went virtual this year, Live Channels was launched to provide a simple workflow for media companies and enterprises to reach new virtual audiences and monetize their live streams.

JW Player also forged new strategic partnerships this year with ComScore , GumGum and Oracle Data Cloud to turbocharge their contextual ad targeting and video monetization capabilities. With JW Player’s new suite of video ad targeting products, brands and their agencies can now target their video campaigns based on brand safety and content relevance analysis of the video itself, rather than text on the web page hosting the video. Advertisers can also benefit from viewability targeting based on real-time signals from the video player itself.

“The end is near for cookies, and that means publishers will need to rethink how they monetize their content,” said Jeroen Wijering , JW Player co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “2021 will be the year where advertisers embrace contextual targeting not only as a replacement for cookies, but as a stronger alternative that meets consumers in the moment. You can also expect live streaming and other video content to expand in new industries next year, as brands seek to engage new audiences and open additional revenue streams.”

Expanding on these points, below are the key trends that JW Player envisions for 2021:

Contextual Targeting for a Cookieless Future

Google Chrome, the world’s most popular browser, will phase out third-party cookies by 2022. According to Google’s own data , this could reduce revenue for the top 500 publishers by 52% on average. Brands will need to adapt to this cookieless future, and contextual ad targeting will be a powerful alternative. Rather than targeting ads based on what consumers have viewed in the past, advertisers can target ads based on the content consumers are viewing in real time. Analytics will play a key role in matching ads with relevant, brand-safe, and viewable content.

Live Streaming Growth Accelerates

In 2020, sports, fitness, and faith organizations in particular learned that live streaming can maintain and even grow audiences in the absence of in-person events. Even as in-person events return in 2021, live streaming will enable organizations to reach a wider audience and gain an extra source of revenue to recover from the financial hit of the last year. Monetization can be stretched even further by generating highlight videos from live streams.

The Video-First Economy Takes Over

To keep up with the information overload and consumer preference for video content, every enterprise will need to rely on video to build brands, keep their audiences engaged and monetize their content. New entrants will turn to analytics to optimize their video for audience engagement and ad revenue, including tools to match relevant video content to existing written content. In addition to ad revenue, brands in industries such as education and fitness will look to create premium, long-form content monetized through subscriptions from loyal followers.

OTT Viewership Overtakes Linear TV

After the rapid growth of the past year, OTT is primed to overtake linear TV viewership in 2021. Even beyond the big five — Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO and Amazon Prime Video — OTT will be the primary way that TV brands of all sizes will reach their audiences next year. TV brands with niche content and loyal followers are particularly well positioned to grow their audiences through standalone OTT apps. To keep up with demand, media companies will need frictionless, scalable workflows to publish content and optimize it with analytics.

About JW Player

JW Player pioneered video on the web over a decade ago and continues to innovate as the world’s largest network-independent platform for video delivery and intelligence. Media companies including Fox, VICE, Insider Inc., and Univision, in addition to hundreds of thousands of creators of all types and sizes, rely on JW Player to deliver and monetize their content across all devices. JW Player’s massive global footprint of over 2 billion unique devices creates a powerful data graph of unique consumer insights and generates billions of incremental video views. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, visit http://www.jwplayer.com .

