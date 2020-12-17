Planet Fitness Southeast Franchise Group Hits Major Growth Milestone, Announces 100th Club Opening

Sunshine Fitness is Planet Fitness’ first franchise group and it continues to experience steady growth across the Southeast amid pandemic with plans to open nearly 15 more clubs in 2021

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings, LLC (“Sunshine Fitness”), a leading owner and operator of Planet Fitness clubs in the Southeast United States backed by TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG”), today announced its 100th Planet Fitness club opening with new locations simultaneously opening in South Carolina and North Carolina.



“Opening our 100th club during this challenging year is not only a testament to our franchise group, but also the desire of the communities to prioritize physical and mental wellness as an essential part of their lives,” said Shane McGuiness, co-owner and CEO of Planet Fitness Southeast. “In 2021 we will continue bringing jobs to local economies, while prioritizing the health and safety of our members and employees.”

In the last 12 months, Sunshine Fitness has focused on adapting to the current pandemic and growing the Southeast Planet Fitness franchisees. Throughout the year Planet Fitness has taken several steps to strengthen existing cleanliness policies, introduced touchless check-ins and “Social Fitnessing,” created its Clean Thumb Club™ policy, and implemented a “crowd meter” available on the Planet Fitness app for customers to see capacity levels in real time.

Sunshine Fitness has been one of the fastest growing Planet Fitness franchisees in the U.S. and has opened multiple locations since the start of 2020 with strong plans to open 13 additional clubs in communities across the Southeast in 2021. The momentum is driven by the more than 113 million check-ins to Planet Fitness since May 2020, when gyms were cleared to reopen by local officials after the pandemic forced their doors to close.

For more information, or to join online, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/PlanetFitness ) and Twitter ( www.twitter.com/PlanetFitness ).

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About Planet Fitness Southeast

Opening its first location in 2003 in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Planet Fitness Southeast is the very first franchisee and one of the largest within the Planet Fitness brand. Started by longtime best friends, Shane McGuiness and Eric Dore, Planet Fitness Southeast now operates 100 locations and still holds true to the original mission of enhancing people’s lives by providing a high-quality experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment known as the Judgement Free Zone®.

About TSG Consumer Partners

TSG Consumer Partners, LLC is a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the branded consumer sector. Since its founding in 1987, TSG has been an active investor in the food, beverage, restaurant, beauty, personal care, fitness, health & wellness, household, apparel & accessories, and e-commerce sectors. Representative past and present partner companies include Duckhorn Wine Company, Planet Fitness, IT Cosmetics, REVOLVE, HUDA Beauty, BrewDog, Canyon Bicycles, Pabst, Backcountry, vitaminwater, thinkThin, popchips, Stumptown, Smashbox Cosmetics and e.l.f. Cosmetics. For more information, please visit www.tsgconsumer.com .

Media Contact:

Abigail Lacaillade

Uproar PR for Planet Fitness

alacaillade@uproarpr.com

(407) 547-9700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69cf695a-8b6a-4963-9b9c-ae2d4da586d5