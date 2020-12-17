Illumio Welcomes Jennifer Johnson to its Board of Directors

Industry veteran brings over 20 years of Security and IT go-to-market experience to support Illumio’s aggressive growth and Zero Trust leadership

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio , the Zero Trust leader in end-to-end segmentation, today announced that it has appointed Jennifer Johnson to its Board of Directors. Johnson, a four-time Chief Marketing Officer at some of the most innovative enterprise software brands, brings 20+ years of industry experience in go-to-market and category creation. Johnson’s deep experience in the enterprise security and IT industries will be instrumental as Illumio rapidly scales its business and delivers on its mission to realize a future without high-profile breaches.



“JJ’s experience, security and IT go-to-market expertise, market creation and bold creativity as a market leader make her an exceptional addition to Illumio’s Board of Directors,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “Her unique perspective on category creation and ability to scale high-growth companies will prove invaluable as Illumio continues its journey to be the definitive leader in both Zero Trust and segmentation.”

Jennifer Johnson is currently Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Amplitude, where she leads corporate and marketing strategy to redefine how organizations adopt product intelligence and drive business growth. Prior to Amplitude, Johnson joined Tenable as its first CMO and was instrumental in the company's successful IPO in July 2018. Johnson previously held CMO roles at Tanium and Coverity (now Synopsys) and was a Partner at Andreessen Horowitz where she worked with its enterprise portfolio companies on their go-to-market strategy.

Johnson’s appointment comes on the heels of Illumio being named as the leader in Zero Trust in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 report. Illumio was recognized as the leader among 15 companies across the Zero Trust landscape for its abilities to enable Zero Trust across remote workforces and distributed environments, and for empowering customers to see their Zero Trust goals to fruition. As companies of all sizes look to cloud acceleration, Zero Trust has become a security and business imperative, and Illumio is leading the market in its innovative approach to end-to-end segmentation as a critical part of Zero Trust.

“Now more than ever, companies will need to rely on end-to-end segmentation to secure corporate data and create a resilient infrastructure – from endpoints to the cloud – to protect against emerging and sophisticated threats,” said Johnson. “From the deep expertise of the Illumio team to its innovative approach to Zero Trust, I’m thrilled and honored to help Illumio define and lead the market in helping organizations of all sizes bolster and build their cyber and business resiliency.”

About Illumio

Illumio enables organizations to realize a future without high-profile breaches by preventing the lateral movement of attackers across any organization. Founded on the principle of least privilege in 2013, Illumio provides visibility and segmentation for endpoints, data centers or clouds. The world’s leading organizations, including Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, Salesforce, and Oracle NetSuite, trust Illumio to reduce cyber risk. For more information, visit https://www.illumio.com/what-we-do and engage us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

