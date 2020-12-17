Simeio Wins Gold in 2020 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards

Simeio Identity Orchestrator named winner in Best Identification Management category

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio Solutions (“Simeio” or the “Company”), a global leader in Identity and Access Management (“IAM”), today announced that Simeio Identity Orchestrator (Simeio IO) was awarded the Gold designation in the Best Identity Management category in the 2020 “ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards, recognizing the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming on to the market today.



American Security Today’s comprehensive ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Program, now in its fifth year, recognizes the most outstanding product development achievements and exciting new technologies to address the growing homeland security threats the Nation is facing. The program was organized to recognize the most distinguished vendors that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise and public safety vertical markets. ‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated by American Security Today’s panel of sector experts on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry.

The program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit and intelligence to end users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

“Today, the United States is increasingly focusing on protecting public spaces, as well as IT/cyber security networks and they are calling on innovative companies like Simeio to help them do so,” according to Tammy Waitt, co-founder and editorial director of American Security Today. “‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” concluded Waitt.

Simeio IO is a single-pane-of-glass identity platform that provides one platform for managing identities, simplifies the operation of complex functionalities and supports multi-vendor identity and access management (IAM) platforms for privileged access management (PAM), federated access management (FAM), and identity governance and administration (IGA). The identity and access management industry is extremely complex and nuanced. While Simeio's software partners help address certain aspects of identity and access management, there is a major gap when it comes to connecting these solutions together in a cohesive, user-friendly platform, and that is where Simeio IO helps fill the gap.

“Simeio is proud to have been recognized by the experts at American Security Today in their prestigious Homeland Security Awards Program,” said Vikram Subramanian, Vice President of Solutions at Simeio. “We’ve protected more than 150 million identities with our solution, and this recognition reflects our efforts to continue providing the most complete, modular and interoperable IAM solution in the market -- delivered as a reliable, measurable service.”

About Simeio

Simeio provides the industry’s most complete Identity and Access Management solution delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. We protect over 150 million identities globally for enterprises, institutions, and government entities of all sizes. Our platform and services provide the following set of enterprise-grade security and identity capabilities: Access Management and Federation, Access Request, Directory Services, Identity Governance and Administration, Identity Management and Administration, Privileged Access Management, Security & Risk Intelligence, Data Security & Loss Prevention, and Cloud Security. Simeio IDaaS—which consists of Simeio Identity Orchestrator™ (IO), Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC), and managed identity services—brings together best-in-class processes, professionals, and technologies focused entirely on management and protection of identities and related access controls. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Security Operations Centers worldwide, Simeio provides services to Global 2000 companies across all industries, and government entities. For more information, please visit http://www.simeio.com/ .

Follow Us on Twitter: @Simeio

Follow us on LinkedIn: Simeio

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: Simeio

Like Us on Facebook: Simeio