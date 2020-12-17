Intrivo Diagnostics Secures National Distribution Agreement with McKesson Medical-Surgical for Access Bio CareStart™ COVID-19 Tests

Additional agreement that expands Intrivo’s family of authorized distributors will ensure broad access to rapid testing solutions across US

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrivo Diagnostics , a Los Angeles-based diagnostic testing provider for high-quality testing solutions for COVID-19, today announced that it will begin national distribution and commercialization of diagnostic testing products developed by New Jersey-based testing manufacturer, Access Bio, Inc . through McKesson Medical-Surgical . McKesson joins Concordance Healthcare Solutions and NDC, Inc. as key national partners within the Healthcare Supply Chain to help bring the CareStart™ line of COVID-19 testing products to the US market.



“Our agreement with McKesson Medical-Surgical is a monumental step in our efforts to reopen America through the use of rapid testing on a mass scale. By enhancing our supply chain to ensure greater access to Access Bio’s testing products, we can play a large role in curbing the spread of this virus,” said Reeve Benaron, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Intrivo Diagnostics. “We are delighted to welcome McKesson to our family of authorized distributors.”

As Access Bio’s exclusive US commercialization partner, Intrivo’s new channel agreements will expand the supply chain for the CareStart™ line of COVID-19 testing products across the country, ensuring greater access to testing supplies for healthcare providers and organizations. To date, Access Bio has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its RT-PCR test , IgM/IgG antibody test and most recently, a rapid point-of-care (POC) antigen test .

The CareStart™ COVID-19 antigen test is a lateral-flow immunochromatographic assay capable of producing results within 10 minutes of being administered with 88.4% sensitivity and 100% specificity. The test is a self-contained, single-use product designed to detect extracted nucleocapsid protein antigens specific to SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal specimens collected from individuals suspected of being infected with COVID-19 or exposed to COVID-19. The assay includes a swab, a vial of extraction solution and a cassette the size of a small flash drive. A positive test result is indicated by a visible line in the cassette and doesn’t require any special technical training to use. Each kit can administer up to 20 antigen tests.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. is an affiliate of the McKesson Corporation. McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. From providing technologies and delivery solutions, to contract and sales support, their involvement will help Intrivo Diagnostics and Access Bio guarantee delivery of CareStart™ testing solutions safely and cost-effectively throughout the US.

“Testing will continue to remain a key element in America’s fight against COVID-19,” said Mr. Young H. Choi, Chairman and CEO, Access Bio. “Our goal is to enhance our supply chain to ensure greater access to our products. Our tests are critical in providing diagnosis, tracing and curbing the pandemic’s spread to help America regain a sense of normalcy.”

Established in 2002, Access Bio has a proven track record of releasing top-performing products, including its CareStart™ Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT).

Access Bio distributes its products to more than 120 countries around the world, thanks to scalable infrastructure consisting of R&D and production facilities in the United States, South Korea and Ethiopia. Access Bio is traded on the Korean Stock Exchange (KRX) under the stock symbol, KR: 950130.

For more information about Access Bio and the CareStart™ COVID-19 line of products, please visit: https://accessbiodiagnostics.net/

For more information about Intrivo Diagnostics, please visit: https://intrivo.com/

About Access Bio:

About Intrivo Diagnostics:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Intrivo Diagnostics is an organization driven by science and dedicated to providing sophisticated and accurate diagnostic testing to save lives and slow the spread of infectious diseases. Intrivo Diagnostics’ mission is to distribute exceptional products to address the urgent demand for high-quality diagnostic testing. In keeping with that mission, Intrivo Diagnostic is the exclusive commercialization partner for Access Bio, Inc.’s CareStart™ line of COVID-19 testing products, all of which are solely manufactured in the U.S.

About McKesson Medical-Surgical :

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. is an affiliate of the McKesson Corporation. McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson has been named the “ Most Admired Company ” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “ Best Place to Work ” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. McKesson Medical-Surgical works with health systems, physician offices, extended care providers, in-home patients, labs, payers and others across the spectrum of care to build healthier organizations that deliver better care to patients in every setting. McKesson Medical-Surgical helps its customers improve their financial, operational, and clinical performance with solutions that include pharmaceutical and medical-surgical supply management, healthcare information technology, and business and clinical services. For more information, visit mms.mckesson.com.

