Symphony RetailAI Named to Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers

The company’s supply chain solutions enable retailers to create a holistic approach – connecting and automating information, processes and people through technology

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced that it has been named to Food Logistics’ 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list. The annual list honors leading software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. Symphony RetailAI was listed in 11 categories including data synchronization, predictive analytics, supply chain management and warehouse management systems.



Today’s retailers are presented with new challenges each day. There’s both a historical reliance on sales data to drive business and a desire to have a more customer-centric focus and operations. As retailers focus more on measuring every aspect of their businesses, they are creating a lot of data, which is often not converted into practical insights that help them make more effective decisions. This “micro focus” on data has broken the supply chain into micro processes that don’t work in a cohesive way. Symphony RetailAI delivers a connected, omnichannel solution suite that helps retailers deliver on their customer promises.

“In addition to the existing challenges retailers face, the global COVID-19 pandemic has added complexity to the supply chain and also highlighted the supply chain’s critical nature,” said Patrick Buellet, Chief Strategy Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “The dramatic increase in online grocery volume exposed the food retail industry’s need for quicker adoption of modernized processes and technology to fuel efficiency and agility. In fact, in a survey of FMCG retailers and CPGs, Symphony RetailAI found that 89% of those surveyed believe that the events of COVID-19 are driving retailers to optimize the supply chain to support omnichannel strategies faster than anticipated.”

With artificial intelligence and master data management at the core, Symphony RetailAI’s supply chain solutions enable retailers to achieve a holistic view of the customer that fuels profitable growth – connecting and automating information, processes and people through technology – to deliver on their promises to customers. The solutions leverage all available data to drive productivity and allow retailers to get granular and highly specific views of data instantaneously and remove manual elements from key processes, such as replenishment, so that they can quickly drive real change in line with customer requirements.

Symphony RetailAI’s supply chain solutions help streamline the food logistics supply chain with:

Omnichannel Communication – creating a smooth and transparent workflow across the business to serve the customer as quickly and cost-effectively as possible.

Fulfillment – minimizing the time to customer without damaging profitability.

Supplier Collaboration – delivering a high level of internal and external synchronization.



“From fleet management to warehouse management to simply just track and trace along the cold food chain, these software and technology providers have definitely stepped it up to ensure cold food and beverage products continue moving along the line without incident,” said Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “This pandemic has thrown the food industry a curveball, but many of these providers fast-tracked the development and deployment of their solutions to ensure food safety, traceability, visibility and quality assurance. So, to these winners and others in the industry working to make a difference, thank you.”

Companies on this year’s 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list are profiled in the November/December 2020 print issue of Food Logistics, as well as online.

