The Beneficient Company Group Expands Leadership Team

Appoints Two Managing Directors to Strengthen Underwriting and Originations Capabilities

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben), a leading company serving the growing market of investors seeking liquidity from alternative assets, announced today that Maureen Downey and Casey Brunner have joined the company as Managing Directors. Ms. Downey will hold the position of Managing Director, Underwriting. Mr. Brunner will hold the position of Managing Director, Head of Sponsor Firm Preferred Liquidity Program, and will also oversee the South region for Ben’s Originations team.



Ms. Downey joins Ben after serving as Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, and Head of New Product Development at Sharespost100 fund. She previously held senior investment roles at Pantheon Ventures and Goldman Sachs. She holds an MBA degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, an International MBA degree from the Rotterdam School of Management, and two B.A. degrees from Claremont McKenna College.

In her role as Managing Director, Underwriting, Ms. Downey will drive Ben’s ongoing development and execution of its proprietary valuation and risk management models as the company continues to offer investors liquidity solutions across a broad range of alternative assets. Her experience creating alternative asset investment products and services as well as an investing in private equity and secondary assets will add significant value to Ben as the company builds its unique liquidity platform and related service offerings in the alternatives space.

Mr. Brunner joins Ben from his role as Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Gondola Capital, where he provided advisory and placement agent services for alternative investment fund managers seeking capital acquisition within the institutional and private wealth channels. During his career, he has also held senior leadership positions at Invesco Ltd, Hatteras Funds, LP, and The Rock Creek Group. Mr. Brunner received an MBA degree from Northwestern University and a B.S. degree in finance from Indiana University.

As Head of Ben’s Sponsor Firm Preferred Liquidity Program, Mr. Brunner will play a key role in leading the effort to offer general partners and sponsor firms a turnkey, simple, rapid, and cost-effective solution for providing liquidity to their limited partners. In addition, Mr. Brunner will oversee Ben’s originations efforts in the South region, one of seven regions that make up Ben’s national Advisory Channel. Ben’s Advisory Channel coverage model drives originations through direct, in-market engagement with individual and institutional investors and those that advise investors on their alternative investments, including Registered Investment Advisors, family offices, wealth managers, foundations, endowments, consultants and other related service providers. The Preferred Liquidity Program and Advisory Channel coverage model will complement Ben’s direct-to-investor channel as part of Ben’s unique multi-channel originations strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maureen and Casey to Ben,” said Brad Heppner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ben. “The depth and quality of experience both bring to Ben will help us accelerate our growth strategy as we continue developing our products to best serve our wide—and growing—range of clients seeking liquidity solutions for their alternative assets.”

“Ben’s business model offers a unique opportunity to explore new underwriting strategies across a wide range of alternative assets,” said Ms. Downey. “I am looking forward to collaborating with Ben’s experts to continue developing innovative ways of providing liquidity to clients in need of solutions.”

“I am excited by the opportunity to join a company working at the forefront of alternatives,” said Mr. Brunner. “Ben’s liquidity solutions will be a game changer for the industry as well as a critical resource for individuals and institutions that historically have lacked access to suitable liquidity solutions for their alternative assets.”

In August, Beneficient launched its first-of-its-kind platform and suite of private trust solutions, creating a new liquidity market for mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-mid-sized institutions who own alternative assets. For more information on Ben’s platform and trust solutions, please visit www.trustben.com.

About The Beneficient Company Group, L.P.

The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben) provides a unique suite of financial solutions that offer simple, rapid, and cost-effective liquidity solutions for owners of alternative assets. These liquidity solutions are available for most types of professionally managed alternative asset investments and can be customized to suit individual circumstances. Serving as a principal by using its own balance sheet, Ben operates as a permanent financial institution that helps to remove many of the traditional barriers to liquidity faced by mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-mid-sized institutions. In 2019, Ben completed a series of transactions with GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) to expand the company’s distribution platform and continue its evolution into a full-scale provider of trust and liquidity solutions and services to owners of a broad range of alternative assets. For more information, visit www.trustben.com.

Media Contact

Brunswick Group

BenMedia@brunswickgroup.com

+1 312 800 8120

Additional Considerations

Ben does not offer legal, tax, estate, or investment advisory services. Subject to Qualification. To understand the terms of the securities fully, you should carefully read the entire confidential private placement memorandum before making a decision to acquire Liquidity Bonds.

These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of GWGH or any of its affiliates. Any offer or sale of securities shall be made solely to accredited investors and solely pursuant to a definitive confidential private placement memorandum and related documents, including definitive subscription materials. Neither Ben nor GWGH, nor any of their affiliates or representatives, (i) make any express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness or accuracy of the information contained in these materials, or (ii) shall have any liability resulting from your use of these materials.

These materials contain certain estimates, projections and forward-looking statements that contain substantial risks and uncertainties. Please see private placement memorandum for a list of additional risks. The estimates, projections, and forward-looking statements contained herein may or may not be realized, accurate, or complete, and differences between estimated results and those realized may be material. Such estimates, projections, and forward-looking statements are illustrative only and reflect various assumptions of Ben’s management concerning the future performance of Ben and its affiliates, including GWGH, and are subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond their control.

Any securities offered through the Ben ExchangeTrust™ will be offered on a best-efforts basis on behalf of GWGH by Emerson Equity, L.L.C. Member FINRA, SIPC and Managing Broker-Dealer for the issue. GWG Life, LLC, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., and Emerson Equity, L.L.C. are not affiliated entities.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/086a0b08-2bab-401f-a8f2-8788ac569625

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47d695ce-af32-46c4-977f-8ab1a261d588