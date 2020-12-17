Liferay to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Digital Experiences to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services

Liferay plans to leverage IBM Cloud for Financial Services to deliver a secured, cloud-based Digital Experience Platform for financial institutions

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, today announced it will join the IBM (NYSE: IBM) Cloud for Financial Services ecosystem and intends to onboard its flagship Liferay Digital Experience solution to the platform. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help institutions safely migrate their sensitive operations to the cloud and take advantage of cloud-native technologies from IBM’s independent software vendor (ISV) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) partners.

Liferay DXP will provide financial institutions with a single powerful platform on which to develop a host of omnichannel experiences for their customers, partners, and employees. Liferay has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms* for ten years and received the highest scores for the B2B Experience Use Case and the B2E Experience Use Case in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Experience Platforms**.

“Today, established commercial and retail banks are facing increased challenges from neobanks and other fintech providers for customer wallet share,” said James Shepard, Vice President of Global Services at Liferay. “Our secure, enterprise-grade digital experience, analytics, and commerce offerings have already helped notable institutions like Desjardins Group, Santander Bank, and Société Générale deliver better experiences for their customers and stave off competition. We are excited to deliver our flexible, integration-ready DXP to even more financial institutions via IBM’s cloud for financial services platform, designed to simplify deployment without sacrificing the reliability or security these organizations require.”

“We are excited to help onboard Liferay DXP to the IBM Cloud for Financial Services,” said Evaristus Mainsah, General Manager, Cloud, Cloud Pak and Edge Ecosystem, IBM. “Collaborating with ecosystem partners like Liferay can help provide financial services customers with innovative tools and solutions designed to help them migrate their critical workloads to the cloud and digitize operations.”

Liferay is joining the IBM Cloud for Financial Services ecosystem, an initiative to help Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Software-as-a-service (SaaS) partners accelerate transactions with financial services institutions. The IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help address financial services institutions requirements for their regulatory compliance, security, and resiliency. IBM’s ecosystem of partners fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between with Red Hat OpenShift.

Key Takeaways:

Liferay will join the IBM Cloud for Financial Services ecosystem to provide financial institutions a secured way to leverage its DXP, commerce, and analytics offerings.

The IBM Cloud for Financial Services is an industry-first platform designed to enable financial institutions to securely migrate sensitive operations to the public cloud and transact with technology vendors.

Liferay Digital Experience Platform will provide financial services customers a flexible, integration-ready platform on which to develop digital solutions for customers, partners, and employees.

Liferay’s digital experience offerings are already being actively used by some of the most notable financial institutions in the world.

About Liferay:

Liferay helps organizations solve digital challenges with omnichannel intranet, portal, commerce, and integration solutions. Our platform is open source, which makes it more reliable, innovative, and secure. We try to leave a positive mark on the world through business and technology. Thousands of organizations in financial services, healthcare, government, insurance, retail, manufacturing, and multiple other industries use Liferay. Liferay. One Platform. Endless Solutions. Visit us at www.liferay.com.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

