Azuga Delivers the Gift of Road Safety with the New AI-Based Dashcam for Business Fleets

/EIN News/ -- Using AI and computer vision, Azuga’s latest innovation can determine in real-time when auto fleet drivers are distracted, giving managers the ability to correct mistakes before it’s too late



FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuga , the leading fleet telematics company, has launched a product enhancement to its original fleet dashcam, Azuga SafetyCam AI , that is designed to improve road safety by helping to predict and prevent commercial auto accidents. At a time when the roadways are busier than ever with delivery drivers and service workers, driver and pedestrian safety has never been more important. Eliminating vehicle accidents involving auto fleet drivers can save lives while helping fleet operators maintain reasonable insurance costs.

The Azuga SafetyCam AI dashcam addresses these issues through a combination of multi-sensor HD cameras, artificial intelligence and computer vision technology. The dashcam, which mounts to a vehicle’s dashboard, produces a live stream of the driver while alerting fleet managers to potentially dangerous activity, such as hard braking, sharp turns, distracted driving and rapid acceleration. Facial recognition technology in the dashcam can detect when a driver is distracted or drowsy, whether at night or during the day. The AI neural learning network analyzes each driver-facing video to look for possible distraction events and provides tags to help fleets identify underlying causes of risky events. Video is automatically stored for 30 days, and SafetyCam AI works seamlessly with the Azuga Fleet and Azuga FleetMobile products to provide an integrated solution that reduces risk and improves safety.

In addition to the cutting-edge artificial intelligence layer of the new dashcam technology, Azuga brings an additional layer of human intelligence with its premium offering. With the premium service, Azuga’s team of professional risk analysts tag the events that best illustrate risky driving behavior and prioritize them for driver coaching.

SafetyCam AI builds on the existing safety framework that Azuga already has starting with buzzers in GPS devices, gamification and driver rewards, driver coaching with Azuga Coach, and basic SafetyCam that records harsh driver events.

“SafetyCam AI is the most anticipated product we’ve developed so far,” said Ananth Rani, CEO of Azuga. “We were reducing accidents by 38% without dashcams and expect to cut accidents by half or more as more fleets adopt this technology. Experts are predicting that roughly three billion packages will be delivered during the holiday season. We want to protect drivers who are on the road when conditions can be less than ideal. We’re excited to offer a solution that helps drivers reach their destinations safely and helps fleet operators reduce costs.”

Azuga Fleet is currently being used by thousands of fleets across North America with over 200,000 vehicles monitored on the road. On average, Azuga customers experience a 57% reduction in driving citations, a 38% reduction in accidents and a 53% reduction in wear and tear on their fleet after implementing Azuga’s GPS fleet tracking solutions.

Azuga SafetyCam AI is designed for large (more than 250 vehicles) and small fleets (5-250 vehicles) alike. It can be purchased directly from Azuga and its reseller partners.

About Azuga

Azuga, backed by Sumeru Equity Partners, is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping our customers turn data from vehicles and their use into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides reliable end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through leading hardware technology, the Azuga One platform, award-winning fleet applications, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution is used by thousands of businesses—from the small fleet of a few vehicles up to several thousand—and is lauded by customers for its ease-of-use, robust features, and affordable pricing. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.