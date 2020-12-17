The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios Reaches Milestone in Gross Transaction Value

The International Emerging Artist Fair Plans to Expand Virtual Offerings in 2021

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, today announced its Online Studios has contributed to more than $2.5 million in Gross Transaction Value (GTV) since its launch this past April. The Online Studios digital platform is inspired by the offline fair experience and was created in partnership with global online art gallery Saatchi Art. With the success of Online Studios, The Other Art Fair plans to develop an expanded virtual strategy in 2021, pairing the unique in-real-life fair experience that attendees have come to expect from The Other Art Fair with immersive virtual programming that extends the local fair experience to a global online audience.



“Online Studios has seen fantastic momentum by cultivating an online fair experience as rich in content as our in-person events,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “We’ve just scratched the surface of what is possible in the digital space and we are excited to introduce innovative new programming that will truly immerse our online audience in the live fair experience.”

The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios features curated collections, emerging art city spotlights, and exclusive digital programming, such as live artist workshops, virtual art tours and in-studio artist profiles, along with live streamed social media content produced especially for Online Studios. Online Studios’ special Guest Artist program has proven to be a popular feature with art buyers, showcasing original artworks and prints by Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood, Actor/Comedian Noel Fielding and Incubus lead singer Brandon Boyd.

For more information on The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios, please visit here .

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF).

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

