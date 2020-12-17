LucidLink Rapidly Rolls Out Single Sign-on with Identity Management Firm - Okta

Enhances Filespaces with Pinning Feature

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file services, announced a highly anticipated feature, single sign-on (SSO) with Okta, one of the top enterprise identity and access management (IAM) providers. LucidLink has enabled the integration of Okta into LucidLink Filespaces, facilitating enterprise administrators who want to quickly and securely authenticate numerous users with just one set of credentials. With SSO, administrators and root users can create the LucidLink application within Okta and easily assign and manage users and groups to the LucidLink application. Azure AD support will be added on the heels of Okta, which will provide coverage for the bulk of LucidLink's customer base.

"We are proud to announce this feature in direct response to our customers' requests. The pandemic triggered rapid end-user adoption to the point where leveraging one of the leading authentication providers, Okta, was the only thing that made sense," said Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO, LucidLink. "This integration allows our enterprise customers to manage thousands of users, vastly simplifying deployments, and reducing administrative overhead."

A robust SSO solution is beneficial for organizations with numerous employees, partners, and customers needing access to corporate systems, both onsite and remotely, while maintaining the highest security levels.

In addition to SSO, LucidLink just released a prominent new feature, pinning.

LucidLink's new pinning feature allows users to pin files and folders, drawing them into and persisting them in the local cache. Implemented for all major operating systems macOS, Windows, and Linux, it is beneficial when you need to make sure the data is on a local disk without relying on flaky internet connections or suffer from latency and throughput problems.

Users can pin a file or folder to the local cache, with the "source-of-truth" remaining in the cloud storage. Any changes made to the file or folder by anyone will get updated in the local cache wherever clients pin the file or folder on their local machines. Only the changed blocks are updated in the cache and not the entire file.

With single sign-on and pinning, LucidLink continues to address customers' needs to create seamless workflows enabling remote access to files from anywhere.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any S3 compatible object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

