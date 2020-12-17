SwarmConnect Announces New Chat Features for Video Conferencing Breakout Rooms

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, OK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces new chat features for SwarmConnect video conferencing breakout rooms.



New Features:

Hosts and moderators in the main meeting room can communicate with attendees in the individual breakout rooms.

This communication is intuitive and uses the built-in text chat system that you are all used to. Simply open the chat window, highlight the attendee of choice in a breakout room, and send them a message.

This is perfect to check in on how sub-meetings are going, so that participants in breakout rooms can let you know when they're ready to rejoin the main conference and end the breakout session. Especially useful in a virtual classroom setting, or corporate development meetings covering several projects.

Create an Account

Customers interested in trying the service can go to the site and 'signup' for a free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/signup

About SwarmConnect

SwarmConnect offers video communication services such as video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, and laptop computers. SwarmConnect Webinars enable users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, training, and marketing presentations. For more information and a free trial please visit https://swarmconnect.io/

Project Updates

The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart home, 5G, and IoT solutions.

To receive investor updates on this and future projects register online at https://www.deepskywireless.com/investors/

About APPSWARM



AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs. www.app-swarm.com

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

