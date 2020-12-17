Hanzo Expands Go-to-Market Operations; Appoints Kathleen Roberge as Chief Revenue Officer

SaaS veteran to scale enterprise sales growth — capitalizing on expanded market opportunities as Hanzo extends Hanzo Hold support for new data sources including Google Workspace.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a company known for its pioneering technology in dynamic web content preservation from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites, today announced the appointment of Kathleen Roberge to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Roberge’s appointment complements Hanzo’s expanding coverage of collaboration data sources in the market, including Google Workspace.

Roberge joins Hanzo with over 20 years of experience in sales leadership and go-to-market strategy development. She's been instrumental in scaling multiple Enterprise SaaS companies from startup to more than $75m annual recurring revenue (ARR). Roberge will lead Hanzo's Sales and Marketing teams to optimize the company’s commercial strategy and enterprise growth.

"Kathleen is a world-class sales leader with a successful track record in developing programs that accelerate sales and scale the growth of organizations," said Keith Laska, CEO of Hanzo. "She brings invaluable enterprise insights and leadership experience to Hanzo as we expand our enterprise data management solutions to meet the needs of corporate legal and compliance teams managing the risk associated with enterprise collaboration data."

An accomplished enterprise software and technology executive, Roberge is known for leading and motivating high-performing sales and marketing teams. Previously, Roberge served in senior sales leadership roles at Rocketrip, Aventri, Compushare, and Perimeter, all of which she was responsible for exponentially growing revenue.

“I am thrilled to be joining Hanzo when enterprise collaboration tool adoption is at an all time high and we are continuing to expand our legal and compliance solutions for more collaboration applications. Companies are continuing to struggle to easily preserve this type of data and it's exciting that Hanzo can bring such a valuable tool to the market to solve such a major challenge.”

Hanzo is used today by today’s forward-thinking organizations looking for solutions that incorporate best practice application layers for the matter management, identification, targeted collection, early case assessment, and surgical exporting of critical data to industry-standard data review systems.

About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce billions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo’s software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites.

Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.





