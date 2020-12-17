MYXR Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Theia Interactive for New Augmented Reality Syndication Platform

Visualization Studio and Software Maker Selected as the First Digital Studio Partner to Create Content on the New MYXR Experience Platform 3.0

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MYXR Inc. announces a strategic partnership with immersive solutions studio Theia Interactive, formed to help create XR content for its new 2021 software as a service (SaaS) offerings. The partnership with Theia will add new, high-quality materials to MYXR’s planned releases, including multiple versions of MYXR Engage 2.0x, as well as the new MYXR Experience Platform 3.0.



“The MYXR platforms have such incredible potential for multiple industries that we hope to help redefine the limits of CG visualization and AR scalability, and create results that will impress clients and users alike,” said Bill Fishkin, CEO and founder of Theia Interactive. “There is huge demand for MYXR’s platforms, and we can’t wait to show everything that’s on the way.”

Starting in Q1 2021, MYXR will release a host of fresh features to MYXR Engage 2.0x, its gamification and reward technology platform. Several new editions are also being planned for multiple industries, including education, government communication, retail brands, insurtech, health systems, enterprise and gaming. MYXR’s flagship program, the MYXR Experience Platform, will also introduce syndicated AR experiences for millions on globally trusted apps and platforms, aimed at sports, entertainment, autos and travel. Additional announcements on both will be revealed in the near future.

Founded in 2014, Theia has earned a reputation as one of the top immersive solution studios in the United States, with a focus on mixed reality. In 2018, it expanded into software development by offering its proprietary, in-house tool Optim to the public, then followed that with the creation of Claria, a new suite of biology-based tools created to monitor physical reactions in VR. Through this new partnership, Theia will leverage its expertise to help further expand MYXR’s offerings to an international audience of brands, companies, entertainment groups, governments, non-profits, professional sports teams, schools and more.

“We're thrilled to have the expertise, creativity, and technical prowess of the Theia Interactive team develop on our platforms for our partners,” said Hans Koch, chairman and CEO of MYXR Inc. “They are as passionate about our products as we are, and understand that they need to inspire, empower and entertain. We are honored to have Theia and their corporate partners join us on this incredible mission.”

Additional partnerships will be announced in the coming months.

About MYXR Inc.

MYXR Inc. is a SaaS software and solutions company building a global augmented reality, AI, and engagement ecosystem to optimize and empower the everyday experience of sports, work, entertainment, and community worldwide. MYXR’s mission is to engage the world through the breadth and connection of its software experiences. MYXR is inspired by its teams in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Washington DC, Honolulu, New Delhi, and soon, more locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.myxr.com.



About Theia Interactive

Based in Chico, California, Theia Interactive is an immersive solutions studio and software developer, with a passion for building beautiful virtual environments for Enterprise businesses. Whether it’s virtual reality experiences, augmented reality demos, or mobile apps, Theia tells engaging stories through virtualization. Theia has created award-winning projects for companies such as Epic Games, HP, Mohawk Group, NVIDIA, Suffolk Construction and Toll Brothers. For more information visit https://theia.io/.

