AutoWeb Case Study Demonstrates Significant Dealership Sales Growth by Integrating High-Quality Leads and Well-Defined Processes

Dealer’s Total Sales Grew 75 Percent and Internet Sales Nearly 530 Percent by Leveraging AutoWeb’s Solutions with Dealer Synergy’s CRM Strategy

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing digital advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, announced the availability of its recent case study with the Platinum Group and Homer Skelton Ford, two dealer customers of the company who have experienced robust sales growth by combining AutoWeb’s high-quality leads with Dealer Synergy’s customer relationship management (CRM) processes. The full case study, available at www.autoweb.com/dealers/dealer-corner/news, outlines how the Platinum Group, a franchise Mitsubishi store and two independent stores, increased total group sales by 75 percent and internet sales 528 percent in 16 short weeks, while Homer Skelton Ford, a leading franchise dealership, increased internet sales 90 percent.



With the automotive industry more volatile than ever, dealerships require high-volume, high-quality customer engagement opportunities coupled with a strategic follow-up program in order to thrive in today’s market. As the case study with the Platinum Group and Homer Skelton Ford demonstrates, when dealerships focus on integrating quality leads with an exceptional process, they can achieve incredible sales growth quickly and easily.

“Since we invented automotive internet leads back in 1995, AutoWeb has been matching consumers with our partner dealers for an efficient and cost-effective buying process that helps them boost revenue and achieve their sales goals,” said Cory Nacke, senior director of sales effectiveness at AutoWeb. “Despite the market shifts we have experienced, we have effectively pivoted to align our solutions and approach to the specific needs of dealers and OEMs. We are excited to share our successes in this case study and demonstrate what achievements are possible with the right lead formula and effective sales follow-up.”

AutoWeb has held a long-standing relationship with Dealer Synergy, an automotive training, consulting, CRM, accountability and recruiting firm headed by Sean V. Bradley, a 22-year industry veteran, international trainer, author and speaker. Dealers and OEMs using AutoWeb’s leads program, combined with a customer-centric process like Dealer Synergy’s approach to CRM, create a winning combination that can lead to significantly higher close rates.

“Virtually everything we do today is online, which is exactly why every single car dealership should be harnessing the power of the internet and optimizing its business development center,” said Bradley. “The best and most cost-effective way to accomplish this is to secure AutoWeb leads, which I believe are the best in the business, hire the right people, follow up the right way with each and every prospect, and set up your CRM properly.”

To access the complete case study, visit https://www.autoweb.com/dealers/dealer-corner/news/. To contact AutoWeb’s sales team and learn more about implementing this approach to lead management, call 866-606-8737 or email sales@autoweb.com.

About AutoWeb, Inc.

AutoWeb, Inc. provides high-quality consumer leads, clicks and associated marketing services to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. The company also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content to help them make informed car-buying decisions. The company pioneered the automotive Internet in 1995 and has since helped tens of millions of automotive consumers research vehicles; connected thousands of dealers nationwide with motivated car buyers; and has helped every major automaker market its brand online.

Investors and other interested parties can receive AutoWeb news alerts and special event invitations by accessing the online registration form at http://investor.autoweb.com/alerts.cfm.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the federal securities laws. Words such as “anticipates,” “could,” “may,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “intends,” “pending,” “plans,” “believes,” “will” and words of similar substance, or the negative of those words, used in connection with any discussion of future operations or financial performance identify forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding expectations and opportunities, new product expectations and capabilities, projections, statements regarding future events, and our outlook regarding our performance and growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. AutoWeb undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements are changes in general economic conditions; the financial condition of automobile manufacturers and dealers; disruptions in automobile production; changes in fuel prices; the economic impact of terrorist attacks, political revolutions or military actions; failure of AutoWeb’s internet security measures; the economic impact of epidemics and pandemics; dealer attrition; pressure on dealer fees; increased or unexpected competition; the failure of new products and services to meet expectations; failure to retain key employees or attract and integrate new employees; actual costs and expenses exceeding charges taken by AutoWeb; changes in laws and regulations; costs of legal matters, including, defending lawsuits and undertaking investigations and related matters; and other matters disclosed in AutoWeb’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect the business, operating results or financial condition of AutoWeb and the market price of the AutoWeb’s stock.

Company Contact

Beth P. Quezada

Communications & Culture Manager

AutoWeb, Inc.

949-862-1391

Beth.quezada@autoweb.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

AUTO@gatewayir.com