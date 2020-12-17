ICARO Media Group Announces José Boralli Joins Team For Digital Solutions, Marketing in Advertising

Veteran Business Executive to Advance Digital Solutions Strategy in Brazilian Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY, US, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc, a digital media and artificial intelligence technology solutions company, today announced the appointment of seasoned business executive José Boralli to join its international leadership team focused initially on the Brazilian Market, and then assisting in greater LATAM.

As former President of global marketing services network BFerraz, President for brand experience agency Momentum Worldwide, and General Services Director for marketing and advertising firm DM9DDB, Mr. Boralli has decades of extensive experience working with leading advertising agencies, corporations, telecoms and television networks for brands, corporate advertisers and their strategies for the Brazilian market.

“I am excited to announce Jose’ Boralli has joined our leadership marketing, advertising and business strategy team for Brazil and greater LATAM,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO Media Group. “Mr. Boralli’s experience, advanced knowledge of the digital media marketplace in Brazil, extensive portfolio of business relationships and proven track record in management provides an advanced strategy skill set and the leadership that is key to our team. He has worked with many of the leading advertising agencies, domestic and international corporate brands in advertising and many of the telecoms, media companies and television networks that are relevant to our growth strategies in Brazil, one of the largest economies in the world.”

Following decades of extensive experience with the leading advertisers and brands in the Brazilian advertising market, Mr. Boralli has now focused on media technology growth strategies with global companies focused in Brazil. “ICARO Media Group offers an advanced media technology platform for mobile content because it analyzes user profiles and is able to offer companies an 'x-ray' of their client,” stated Mr. Boralli. “This includes behavior, habits, and preferences, among others strategies. This generates hyper-focused analytics, an optimized user experience, better opportunities to engage the telecom subscribers with personalized relevant content, and new revenue opportunities for telecom and media companies.”

ICARO's SaaS market platform provides white-label products via direct-to-consumer applications that can be customized by partners to meet long-term needs and strategies, creating personalized content experiences for end consumers, providing access to a robust premium content library, and taking advantage of best-in-class AI capabilities for breaking-news updates. The ICARO platform organizes, hosts, monetizes and distributes content in which global and regional partners can manage their content needs, increase content monetization through e-commerce and advertising integrations, and gain access to an automated B2B content exchange to access or distribute content.

The technology platform and user “SUPER APP” also offers a library of premium content in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geo-fencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting.

“Our model is simple - we have created an entire ecosystem of technology and premium content for companies with large built-in audiences, providing a complete consumer experience and advertising platform,” said Boralli. “In addition to compelling personalized content and the technical platforms required to support them, what we really offer to our partners is impactful insights and business intelligence metrics. That is, the company will have at its disposal enormous amounts of information about users that can be used to optimize services, offer new complimentary plans, and introduce a host of other ancillary products. In summation, these experiences will allow your customers to be better understood and thus create new lines of revenue, in addition to increasing brand relevance and recognition,” concluded Boralli.

ICARO Media Group already has launch plans with two large companies in the Brazilian national market, set to launch in Q1 2021. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.