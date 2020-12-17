blumshapiro Team Members to Join CLA, Expanding Opportunity in Northeast

As CLA, team members to optimize seamless experience for clients, team members, and communities

/EIN News/ -- Hartford, CT, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top 100 firm Blum, Shapiro & Company, P.C. (blumshapiro) team members intend to join national professional services firm CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) on January 1, 2021.

blumshapiro is the largest regional business advisory firm based in New England. blumshapiro’s tax, accounting, audit, and advisory teams use their subject matter and industry experience, built over the past 35 years, to serve private companies, nonprofits, and government organizations.

CLA, named to Accounting Today’s top 10 accounting firms, is an industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services firm with experience across a spectrum of industries.

CLA will now have more than 7,000 people in 130+ locations across 31 states.

“At blum, we help clients create what’s next by providing a platform to imagine the possibilities,” said Joseph Kask, blumshapiro chief executive officer. “In CLA, we’ve found a team who shared our vision for the future and embraced our values through a common culture. Together we will create opportunities for our clients, people, and communities.”

“With the addition of the blum team, our ability to attract and retain talent increases exponentially,” said Denny Schleper, CLA CEO. “It’s a tremendous advantage for our clients, underscoring our commitment to create inspired careers with channels for growth, success, and personal satisfaction.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the combination, commented, “CLA continues its journey as one of the nation’s largest and most successful firms. They have stayed true to their culture and ‘quietly’ are one of the most profitable firms in the country and the envy of the profession.”

The 500+ former blum team members will continue to serve clients locally and nationally from locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Virginia, increasing CLA’s presence in the region to more than 1,150 people.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,500 people, 130 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

About blumshapiro

blumshapiro is the largest regional business advisory firm based in New England, with offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Virginia. The firm, with a team of over 500, offers a diversity of services, which include auditing, accounting, tax, and business advisory services. blum serves a wide range of privately held companies, government, and nonprofit organizations and provides non-audit services for publicly traded companies. To learn more visit us at blumshapiro.com.

