QuestionPro Acquires Enprecis Group from Bregal Sagemount; Launches New “AutoX” Platform to Drive Insights for Auto Brands

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services today announced it has acquired Enprecis Group from Bregal Sagemount, a growth-focused private equity firm. Enprecis is the global leader in customer and vehicle experience management for the automotive industry. With the acquisition, QuestionPro is announcing a new service – AutoX – which is the first and only 360-degree solution for OEMs - where data from Employees, Customers, Research and Vehicle Quality are combined and analyzed in a single data platform.



“Covid-19 has accelerated an already changing landscape for consumers’ expectations and behaviors as they purchase and maintain their cars,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, Founder and CEO of QuestionPro. “It’s now more critical than ever for OEMs and auto brands to understand those expectations and how to ensure that they are meeting them. Bringing together QuestionPro and Enprecis unlocks the power of engagement across the full lifecycle and ecosystem of vehicle ownership.”

Founded in 2008, Enprecis helps auto brands drive improved satisfaction, experience, and loyalty through its software solutions, including the Foresight™ Customer Experience (CX) Management platform and CQi™ Vehicle Experience (VX) platform to measure continuous vehicle quality. It includes 10 of the top global OEMs, including Toyota, Fiat, Lexus, Jeep, Dodge, Nissan, Infiniti, Citroen and Maserati, among others as customers.

QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services, including specific platforms for Customer Experience, Research & Insights, and Employee/Workforce experience, that are used and trusted by thousands of companies worldwide, including more than a dozen in the Fortune 500 and numerous vehicle brands such as BMW. QuestionPro delivers responsive surveys and analysis for BMW’s research department, enabling them to make quick and informed business decisions.

“QuestionPro’s flexible and responsive project management meets our requirements for the short-term nature and speed of studies to a high degree,” said Dr. Josef Köster, Team Leader - Customer Segmentation, Customer Foresight and Innovation Studies at BMW. “The quality and proactivity of the project support as well as the speed in the implementation of the reporting also meets the highest demands.”

The launch of AutoX, which marries QuestionPro’s Customer Experience (CX), Research & Insights and Employee Experience (EX) platforms with Enprecis’ Vehicle Experience (VX), creates a new and powerful singular platform that integrates, analyzes and makes sense of data from all facets of the customer journey. The combined insights will provide auto brands with unprecedented insights that will help them solve short term issues as well as innovate new processes and offers for the longer term.

“We believe that Enprecis’ market-leading position in the automotive industry, combined with the Employee Experience and Research & Insights Offerings from QuestionPro make the entire platform extremely valuable for OEM partners,” said Curt Witte, head of Growth Factors at Bregal Sagemount. “For the first time, data from Employees, Customers, Research and Vehicle Quality can be combined and analyzed in a single data platform making AutoX a real game changer.”

Enprecis will continue to operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of QuestionPro, while the suite of services from both companies will operate under the brand name of AutoX. In the wake of Covid-19, QuestionPro is evolving into an all-digital operation; as such no relocation of Enprecis employees is required.

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Germany, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

Enprecis Group Inc. is a leading designer, developer, and distributor of innovative enterprise-class daily tracking and Customer Experience Management (CEM) software dedicated to the automotive landscape. Foresight™ and Foresight for mobile are the foundations of Enprecis Group’s CEM platform, offering real-time, continuous issue resolution management to clients and customers around the world. With a dedication to innovation and forward-thinking product development, Enprecis Group continues its mission of building revolutionary CEM products for leading automotive brands worldwide. Enprecis Group was headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. More information is available at www.enprecis.com .

Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private equity fund with $3B Billion in committed capital. Bregal Sagemount makes investments of $40 million to $400 million in market leaders in high growth segments. More information is available at www.sagemount.com .





