SCDHHS Director Joshua D. Baker to Leave the Agency After 3 Years of Service

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster today announced that after serving for over three years as Director of the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS), Joshua Baker has resigned from his position, effective January 11, 2021.

“Director Baker has served our state with distinction in several capacities for nearly a decade, and he will leave the Department of Health and Human Services better than it was when he arrived,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “Over the past three years, he has simultaneously prioritized the health of South Carolinians and the financial health of our state as a whole. His leadership and expertise have served our people well and will be missed.”

“Over the past three years, we have fixed material weaknesses in our state’s Medicaid Eligibility and enrollment systems, implemented four major modules of the agency’s aging software infrastructure, maintained a strong financial position, and received federal approval for three waivers – two under the Healthy Connections Community Engagement Initiative and the Palmetto Coordinated System of Care – to improve the lives and health outcomes of South Carolinians,” Director Baker said in his letter of resignation.

"Director Baker worked very well with the General Assembly and his innovation has made our state's Medicaid program as strong as anyone can remember," said Murrell Smith, Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

As he has in the past, the governor plans to work with state healthcare leaders and members of the General Assembly to advise and assist him throughout the selection process for the next director of SCDHHS.

Governor McMaster will make further announcements about the leadership of the agency in the near future.