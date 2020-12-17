Skylight Health to Provide a Discount Drug Card Program to its Expanding Subscription Offering for Uninsured Americans

There are over 40 million Americans who are either uninsured or underinsured 1



Over 58 million Americans cannot afford prescription drugs 2

Skylight will provide a discount drug card program to save up to 80% of the cost of generic drugs

This program will be a strong value driver for its low-cost fixed urgent care telemedicine offering

The total addressable market is $8 billion for its subscription service offering

The Company expects to commence this program in Q1 2021

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (CSE:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with United Networks of America (“UNA”) to provide its subscription members access to a discounted drug card program. This service will establish a unique value proposition for Skylight to expand on its subscription base, while providing a much-needed benefit for un/under insured Americans.

Skylight Health operates, in addition to insurable services, a disruptive low-cost subscription offering to urgent care telemedicine services for patients across the US. The subscription, which costs $199/year or $24.99/month, offers patients who are un/under insured access to a Skylight Health provider at a fixed cost without the fear of additional fees or co-pays. The program designed to provide Americans access to healthcare, has been launched in a pilot phase within select US states. The Company expects that over 40 million Americans can benefit from this low-cost offering.

The discount drug program offered in partnership with UNA will provide a value-add to the subscription program. Members will receive a free drug discount card virtually using a QR code that they can use at over 72,000 participating pharmacies across the US. Members can save up to 80% off the cost of generic prescription drugs as well as discounts on brand name medication. The QR codes, which will be linked to the patient profile on the Company’s proprietary patient record system, provides safe and secure access on any device.

Prad Sekar, CEO of Skylight Health, said, “While we are doing our part to ensure that healthcare becomes a basic human right in a market that has traditionally seen a major disparity in access to care, we recognize that access to care goes beyond just the patient and physician relationship. It is about how patients can access much needed medication, tests and other services. As we expand with UNA, we look forward to bringing more solutions to help our members access the care they need, no matter what their financial situation looks like. We are excited for the value this is going to bring our members nationally.”

The Company expects to begin rolling out digital cards in Q1 2021 following further integrations within the technology of both organizations. The Company continues to see strong validation for its subscription model as it pilots the program directly to patients and is working on a number of employer and sponsor-based initiatives.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (CSE:SHG OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 120,000 patients, the Company’s operations servicing 14 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

About United Networks of America

United Networks of America is one of the largest providers of value-added managed care products and services in the United States. UNA has more than 72,000 participating pharmacies serving more than 120.1 million members. To date, UNA has saved members an estimated $4.9 billion. The UNA family of networks includes prescription drug, cosmetic surgery, ProSmile UNA, dental, vision, hearing and wellness benefits. Visit UNA at www.unitednetworksofamerica.com .

