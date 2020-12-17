Field Force Automation (FFA) Market to reach US $4 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Opportunities, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Increasing demand for robust solutions to enhance the efficiency of field forces in real-time drives the demand for field force automation market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Field Force Automation Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment (on-Premise, Cloud), Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The market size for the global field force automation market size is anticipated to reach over USD 4 billion by 2025. Field Force Automation (FFA) facilitates in solving the communication challenges associated with field forces. This automation solution provides a real-time communication medium within the on-site team and off-site sales team managing the admin and sales operations. FFA software provides different features for effective communication comprising intelligent dispatch & tracking, field force management, predictive maintenance management, secure real-time communication, as well as efficient logistic management.

Several FFA software can be accessed via mobile as well as the web. Moreover, the software can be deployed overcloud or on premise depending on the organization's requirement. The FFA solution providers deliver various professional services to the businesses including integration services, support & maintenance services, as well as training services. Since the software eradicates the use of spreadsheet or paper for tracking the performance of the employees, enterprises are adopting field force automation solutions on a large scale.

The global field force automation market consists of both solution and service segment. The solution segment has a maximum revenue share within the global field force automation market in 2019. This is predominantly owing to the capability to integrate with present systems that include CRM, FSM, ERP, and availability of deployment alternatives for various mobile devices. The services segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate from 2020 to 2028.

The global field force automation market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players are targeting to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global field force automation market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the field force automation applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the field force automation market in North America.

The major players of the global field force automation market are IFS, ServiceMax, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Trimble, ClickSoftware, Astea, FieldEZ, BT, Salesforce, Accruent, and more. The field force automation market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Field Force Automation Market by Component

Chapter 6 Field Force Automation Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Field Force Automation Market by Deployment

Chapter 8 Field Force Automation Market by Application

Chapter 9 Field Force Automation Market by Region

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

