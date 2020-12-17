Andrew Thorn Appointed EVP, Head of Planning for Ogilvy Health

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogilvy Health, part of Ogilvy (www.ogilvy.com), announced today that Andrew Thorn has joined the agency as EVP, Head of Planning. In this role, Andrew will be responsible for overseeing and managing Ogilvy Health’s planning, strategy, analytics, and experience teams.

With more than 25 years of experience in healthcare marketing, Andrew has spent the greater part of that time working across multiple disciplines, including planning, engagement, development, behavioral science, analytics, art, technology, and operations.

Ogilvy Health Global CEO, Kate Cronin, said, “We are realigning our internal structure to better serve and grow our client’s businesses with creativity and planning at the center. With Andrew joining us as Head of Planning he will have oversight of not only our planners, but our strategists, analysts, and experience experts, enabling us to seamlessly integrate these offerings to help better inform every effort we make on behalf of our clients.” Kate added, “Andrew is exactly the right person for this role—his wealth of experience makes him uniquely qualified to lead this cross-functional team.”

Andrew shared, “There has been tremendous change in the life sciences arena, even within the last few years. We’ve seen the rise of purpose-led marketing and, notably, the pandemic has hastened the digital consumption of information and services by patients and clinicians alike. Ogilvy is uniquely able to coalesce an evolved strategic offering that nimbly meets the needs of the rapidly changing health continuum. I'm excited to lead Planning and be part of the team that helps map the future of healthcare marketing.”

Andrew most recently tenured with W2O Group as managing director in strategy and prior to that held roles at FCB Trio, Vogel Farina, Saatchi and Saatchi Healthcare, and Harrison & Star. He has worked across multiple therapeutic categories, providing stewardship and/or helping to launch everything from blockbusters to niche products in rare disease.

