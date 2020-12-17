C4 Therapeutics to be Added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule drugs that selectively destroys disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes as part of the Russell quarterly update, effective December 21, 2020.



The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small cap segment of the U.S. equity market. Membership in the Russell 2000® provides automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. The Russell 2000® Index is a constituent part of the Russell 3000® Index, which measures the performance of the 3,000 largest publicly traded U.S. companies based on market capitalization.

“We are pleased to be added to the Russell Indexes only two months after our IPO,” said Andrew Hirsch, President and Chief Executive Officer at C4 Therapeutics. “C4T’s inclusion will broaden our exposure to the investment community, as we prepare to enter the clinic with our lead candidate, CFT7455 for hematologic malignancies, and advance our mission to discover and develop medicines that destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases.”

The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.C4Therapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, express or implied statements regarding our ability to develop potential therapies for patients; the design and potential efficacy of our therapeutic approaches; the predictive capability of our TORPEDO™ platform in the development of novel, selective, orally bioavailable degraders; the potential timing and advancement of our preclinical studies and clinical trials; our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials; our ability to replicate results achieved in our preclinical studies or clinical trials in any future studies or trials; our current resources and cash runway; and regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the initiation, timing and conduct of studies and other development requirements for our product candidates; the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed and commercialized; and the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials will be predictive of future results in connection with future studies or trials. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause C4T’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in C4 Therapeutics’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and C4T undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

