Olema Oncology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology,” NASDAQ: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers, today announced that Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live from the Investors & Media section of Olema’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for women’s cancers. Olema’s lead product candidate, OP-1250, is an orally available small molecule with combined activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being evaluated as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer. Olema is headquartered in San Francisco.

