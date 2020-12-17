Famous Voices of Disney Filming, “Adventure of These Nuts” As the Voices, and Launching the “King Arthur Game Show”
Jimmy's tenure in the entertainment industry has been over forty-five years in television, major motion pictures and his father, the famous Mickey Rooney, Sr.ZAGREB, CROATIA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Below is a history of his entertainment career from the 1960's to present.
Jimmy was a singer with the Bay City Rollers in the 1970’s and Sid Bernstein managed his career. Click here to verify https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bay_City_Rollers. In 1966 to 2019, Jimmy was a co-owner with John Carl Buechler. For further information here is his Wikipedia at https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0119106/?ref_=rvi_nm.
In 1969 at the Golden Globe Awards, Jimmy Corona Rooney met Omar Sharif, sang and did voice overs. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omar_SharifIn 1970, he began his career with Walt Disney movies as the voices of Disney.
You may find Walt Disney by clicking this link for further information at [[1]] and has been the 400 voices of Disney. For more information on Disney voices click here http://www.disneyvoices.com. His mentor and friend was Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley Manager. For details of who Colonel Tom Parker is click here https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colonel_Tom_Parker.
In 1972, Jimmy worked Dean Martin and Rat Pac. In 1972 to 1979, Jimmy Corona Rooney was executive producer with the The_Cannon_Group,_Inc. He also worked with Pablo Picasso on music and voices regarding his art in Italy. That is verified at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pablo_Picasso. Also, in 1972 Jimmy met Tony Curtis. In 1978, Jimmy Corona Rooney worked the band group, Air Supply as an ADR and singer. Here is the work to verify with Air_Supply, [[2]]. In 1980's, Jimmy worked with Don Arden, talent manager and singer. In 1984, Arnold Schwarzenegger wore Jimmy Corona Rooney’s, Gargoyle Sun Glasses on Terminator-1984 movie.
Click here to view Terminator movie with the sun glasses https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Terminator1984movieposter.jpg . In 1989, Jimmy was an ADR and did voiceovers for the movie, Courage Mountain. He and Charlie Sheen were the stars.
Click on this website https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0097115/. In 1990, Jimmy worked as the voiceover as the California Raisins with Don Pitts and did the voice of Bebop. In 1994, Jimmy recorded original music with Barry Fasman. You may reference this website https://www.linkedin.com/in/barry-fasman-2910295/.
In 2016 to 2017, Jimmy narrated and rode a motor cycle for Mission Impossible 7 movie with Tom Cruz. In 2016, Jimmy worked with Rich Uber at Fox studios at the special effects department and produced the movie Star Wars. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/20th_Century_Studio. Of course, there is so much more…
TALENT MANAGEMENT: FOR JIMMY ROONEY AKA WILLAM M. CORONA
2020 to Present - Talent Agent - J.R. Malaky - https://malaky-international.hub.biz,
2020 to Present - Talent Agent - David Firestone - https://www.firestonetalent.com,
2020 to Present – Personal Talent Manager, /Published Author/U.S. Pageant Judge: mollieannholt@gmail.com
http://g.co/kgs/HdZ1vj
Personal Talent Manager
Jimmy Rooney AKA William M. Corona: Voices of Disney
+1 310-321-2390
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn