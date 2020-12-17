Verano Announces Pennsylvania Expansion with Zen Leaf York

/EIN News/ -- Zen Leaf York is Company’s second retail location in Pennsylvania

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano, a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced it will open Zen Leaf York on Friday, December 18. This is the second Zen Leaf dispensary to open in Pennsylvania, with one additional storefront location currently planned in the state.

“We’re thrilled to expand the unique Zen Leaf dispensary experience in the Pennsylvania market with our newest location in York, known for its flourishing and diverse arts community,” said George Archos, Founder and CEO of Verano. “In addition to York, we have a Zen Leaf location in Harrisburg with a third retail location on the horizon to serve Pennsylvania’s growing medical cannabis market. As we continue our expansion, we hope to be the premier destination in Pennsylvania for superior patient care and reliable, high-quality cannabis products.”

Zen Leaf York is centrally located on a busy thoroughfare to service communities in the region, including York, Harrisburg and Lancaster. The new dispensary offers a wide range of cannabis products including concentrates, infused products, vaporizers, and flower. Registered medical cannabis cardholders can also order online at www.zenleafdispensaries.com with same day, in-store pick up.

Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in the U.S., with a thriving medical cannabis market expected to reach upwards of $500 million in sales this year and $700 million in sales in 2021. Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program launched in February 2018 and today serves over 330,000 registered patients. Zen Leaf York is Verano’s twentieth operational dispensary in its national portfolio to begin retail sales of medical or adult-use cannabis, with additional locations throughout the country under construction.

Zen Leaf is located at 890 Loucks Rd., York, PA 17404. Business hours are 9 AM to 8 PM Monday to Saturday and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sunday.

About Verano: Verano is a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S. An operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities, Verano is devoted to the ongoing development of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products to the discerning high-end customer. Active in 12 U.S. states, with 20 active retail locations and approximately 440,000 square feet across its cultivation facilities, Verano has been profitable since it was founded. Verano produces a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands: Encore™, Avexia™ and Verano™. Verano designs, builds and operates inimitable Zen Leaf™ branded dispensary environments that deliver a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at http://verano.holdings/

Contacts:

Investors

Verano

Aaron Miles

Head of Investor Relations

aaron@verano.holdings

Media

Verano

David Spreckman

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications & Retail Marketing

david@verano.holdings

Financial Profiles

Debbie Douglas

ddouglas@finprofiles.com

949-375-3436