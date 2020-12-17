Managed Network Services Market to reach US $57 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Expansion Plans, Growth Drivers and Future Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Growing demand for greater network security and enhanced network accessibility along with need to decrease the deployment expenses drives the demand for managed network services market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Managed Network Services Market by Component (managed LAN/ WAN networks, managed IP stelephony, managed IP/ VPN, managed ethernet links, managed video conferencing/ telepresence), Enterprise Size (SMEs, large enterprises), End-Users (telecom & IT, BFSI, retail, government & utilities, media & entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, others) and Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/428

The global managed network services (MNS) market size is projected to reach at USD 57 billion by 2025. Growing demand for outsourcing management functions through the managed and cloud service providers is expected to encourage the MNS adoption. Moreover, growing security concerns along with application in managing the IT functions by governing over the IT infrastructure and networks of enterprises is projected to positively influent the industry growth.

Enhancing profit margin and proficiently meeting the requirements of the varying business environment is likely to spur the MNS industry growth. The key industry participants constantly engage in customizing and upgrading their services to survive in the competitive environment, which in turn offers lucrative prospects for market expansion. Moreover, the companies are also concentrating on providing advisory expert services to tackle intricate business problems.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/managed-network-services-market

Based on the component segment, the market is bifurcated into managed IP stelephony, managed LAN/WAN networks, managed IP/VPN, managed video conferencing/telepresence, and managed ethernet links. In 2019, the managed LAN/WAN networks segment gathered the largest market revenue and it is projected to govern the managed network services market throughout the forecast period. However, the managed video conferencing/telepresence segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

The global managed network services market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/428

The global managed network services market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the managed network services applications, owing to an outsized presence of organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the managed network services market in North America.

The major players of the global managed network services market are Accenture, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, LG Networks, and more. The managed network services market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/428

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Managed Network Services Market by Component

Chapter 6 Managed Network Services Market by Organization Size

Chapter 7 Managed Network Services Market by Application

Chapter 8 Managed Network Services Market by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require u

nderstanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.