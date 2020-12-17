One Identity Extends Channel Momentum As Demand for Identity-Centric Security Accelerates

Nearly 70 percent of global sales linked to channel, highlighting demand for identity-centered security to address the virtual workforce

Multi-tiered program reached 10x more partners through new virtual partner enablement bootcamps

Over 970 attended global virtual UNITE user and partner conference, almost 100% year-over-year growth from the 2019 conferences



/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in helping organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy, today announced the sustained momentum of its One Identity Partner Circle program, highlighting the importance of the identity-centric security market. The global program saw a 15% increase in year-over-year channel sales, with 67% of its global company sales and 81% of EMEA sales being linked to channel partners. A recent global One Identity partner survey conducted across all partner types indicated a high level of satisfaction in working as a partner with a net-promoter score above sector average.

“Over the past 12 months, our research shows that 57% of security professionals have stated they’re placing an increased priority on identity and AD account lifecycle management,” said Andrew Clarke, global head of Channel and Alliances at One Identity. “To help channel partners with their renewed focus on identity-centric security, we’ve launched several new partner enablement campaigns and resources. By expanding our partners’ knowledge in identity governance and administration (IGA) and privileged access management (PAM) solutions, we’ve enabled hundreds of our partners to help their customers transition business operations to deal with the unprecedented changes caused by the pandemic.”

Partner Circle Program Continues Growth in Virtual Workforce

The One Identity Partner Circle provides a flexible, multi-tiered program that delivers tools and resources for system integrators, value-added resellers, global alliances and technology alliances that sell, deploy and manage identity governance and administration, privileged access management and AD account lifecycle management solutions within the award-winning One Identity portfolio .

Over the past year, One Identity has deepened its relationships with key distribution partners resulting in impressive growth in channel sales with strong partner involvement across all geographies. By adopting existing resources and trainings to meet the need of the remote workforce, One Identity has broadened the reach of its program as demonstrated by several key milestones and trends:



New Virtual Bootcamps Reach 10x More Partners: As the global pandemic took hold, partners were able to dedicate more time to enablement, prompting One Identity to create a new virtual version of its pre-sales Bootcamps. Trainings that were previously held in-person for 10 partners have evolved into 2-day virtual sessions that scale up to 50 people. Featuring three to four experts representing a variety of verticals instead of one instructor allows One Identity to explore a wider range of material and share deeper knowledge and resources with partners. Growth areas such as Privileged Access Management were in high demand with many brand new partners attending.

Recognition of Partner Successes: One Identity recognized partner successes across all key regions, awarding Partner of the Year awards in each region including KPN Security (EMEA); Novacoast (NAM) and Accenture Japan (APJ).

Record Attendance at the first-ever virtual UNITE Conference: The global UNITE partner and user conference witnessed almost 100% growth in the number of attendees through a new virtual format. Broadening the reach of its high-value content, the conference allowed over 970 attendees to gain deeper knowledge in the technical and business challenges customers face in the IGA and PAM markets. UNITE also provided One Identity the opportunity to recognize the achievements and individual success of its global partners through its Annual Partner Awards.

Distinguished industry awards and accolades: CRN (a brand of The Channel Company) recognized One Identity with four prestigious awards, including a 5-star distinction within its 2020 Partner Program Guide , inclusion in its 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide and recognition on CRNs 2020 Channel Chiefs list . The Partner Circle Program was also spotlighted as one of the vendors creating new opportunities for partners through its leading-edge technology on CRN’s Emerging Vendors of 2020 list .

Revamped Partner Enablement Program: Significant additions to One Identity’s Partner Enablement Portal have empowered partners with a multitude of new resources to grow and drive business opportunities. A part of the larger Quest family, One Identity’s portal includes a vast amount of business, training and acquisition tools to help increase profitability, capability, and ease of doing business. New sales and marketing resources offer web-based and instructor-led training, webinars and incentives, including marketing development funds and rebates, to help increase partners’ sales performance.



“As our customers design and execute their digital transformation, they need solutions to safeguard unlawful access to systems and data. Even more, with the new threat environment caused by the pandemic,” Mathijs Valk, VP of Operations at KPN Security. “We are excited to partner with One Identity to ensure we are equipped with the necessary resources to help our customers quickly and easily implement our managed identity solutions that support the long-term remote working environment.”

“As we look to expand our expertise in the IGA and PAM fields, we’re excited to become even more integrated into the One Identity partner program to ensure our customers have access to identity-centered tools that serve as the first line of defense against the ever-changing threat landscape,” said Paul Anderson, CEO at Novacoast.

“COVID-19 has placed an increased focus on the transition to a zero-trust network to help secure their continuously changing security environments,” said Takashi Ohtake, senior manager of security at Accenture Japan. “With this unprecedented challenge, One Identity’s Identity Governance and Administration solutions have helped our customers implement the right tools to create an approved and certified zero-trust network.”

To learn more about the One Identity Partner Circle program, please visit: https://www.oneidentity.com/partners/ .

